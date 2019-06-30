Blackhawks reacquire Shaw in trade with Canadiens

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping a familiar face can help them get back to the playoffs.

The Blackhawks reacquired Andrew Shaw in a trade with Montreal on Sunday, bringing back the pesky forward just three years after they shipped him to the Canadiens.

The 27-year-old Shaw had 19 goals and a career-high 28 assists in 63 games last season. He is signed through the 2021-22 season with an average annual value of $3.9 million.

Chicago has been active this offseason after missing the playoffs for the second straight year. It also acquired defensemen Olli Maatta and Calvin de Haan in a pair of trades.

The Blackhawks sent second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft and a third-rounder in 2021 to the Canadiens for Shaw and a seventh-rounder in 2021.

Shaw was selected by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to the Canadiens in June 2016.

Shaw had 16 goals and 19 assists in 67 postseason games during his previous stint with Chicago, including one of the most memorable plays in franchise history. He was credited with a goal in the third overtime of Game 1 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals against Boston when the puck went off his right shin pad and into the net.

