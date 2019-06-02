Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blaum’s grand slam lifts Texas A&M over West Virginia 11-10

June 2, 2019 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Bryce Blaum’s grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Texas A&M to an 11-10 victory over West Virginia in an NCAA Tournament elimination game Sunday.

Second-seeded Texas A&M (39-22-1) stormed back from a 9-1 deficit to earn a rematch with third-seeded Duke in the championship game later Sunday. The Aggies need two wins to advance to the super regionals. Duke beat Texas A&M 8-5 Friday.

Texas A&M’s Logan Foster hit a grand slam during a six-run seventh to pull the Aggies within 9-7.

Foster hit a leadoff double in the ninth and West Virginia reliever Sam Kessler (4-3) allowed two walks to load the bases. With two out, Blaum hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center field.

Advertisement

Kevin Brophy and Paul McIntosh each hit two-run homers for top-seeded West Virginia (38-22).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Texas A&M’s Kasey Kalich (3-1) allowed a run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.