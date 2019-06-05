Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 11, Yankees 7

June 5, 2019 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 5 1 3 4 Grrl Jr lf 3 2 0 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Grrr Jr dh 4 3 2 3
G.Sanch c 5 1 2 2 Smoak 1b 5 0 0 0
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 3 2 3
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 5 1 2 1
C.Frzer rf 3 1 1 0 T.Hrnan cf 5 1 2 2
A.Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 2 0 1 1
Gardner cf-lf 4 1 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0
Maybin lf-rf 4 2 2 1 Sogard pr 0 1 0 0
Maile c 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 35 11 10 10
New York 000 133 000— 7
Toronto 210 010 25x—11

E_Torres (8), Urshela 2 (8). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 7. 2B_T.Hernandez 2 (5). HR_LeMahieu (7), G.Sanchez (19), Guerrero Jr. (7), Grichuk 2 (12), Drury (6). SB_T.Hernandez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Paxton 4 2-3 4 4 3 3 4
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Kahnle H,12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Holder H,4 2-3 1 2 0 0 1
Britton L,2-1 BS,2 1 2 3 3 1 0
Cessa 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Toronto
Thornton 5 5 4 4 3 4
Law 1 3 3 3 0 0
Gaviglio W,4-1 2 0 0 0 1 3
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Holder (Grichuk). WP_Kahnle, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:22. A_16,609 (53,506).

