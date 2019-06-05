Blue Jays 11, Yankees 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .315 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Sanchez c 5 1 2 2 0 2 .270 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .192 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279 Frazier rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .275 Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Gardner cf-lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .225 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .325 Maybin lf-rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .272 Totals 36 7 9 7 4 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gurriel Jr. lf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .241 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 3 2 3 1 0 .256 Smoak 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Grichuk rf 4 3 2 3 0 1 .227 Drury 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .230 Hernandez cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .197 Biggio 2b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .214 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Jansen c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .167 1-Sogard pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .283 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Totals 35 11 10 10 6 7

New York 000 133 000— 7 9 3 Toronto 210 010 25x—11 10 0

1-ran for Jansen in the 8th.

E_Torres (8), Urshela 2 (8). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Hernandez 2 (5). HR_Sanchez (19), off Thornton; LeMahieu (7), off Law; Grichuk (11), off Paxton; Guerrero Jr. (7), off Britton; Grichuk (12), off Cessa; Drury (6), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 4 (38), Sanchez 2 (37), Maybin (8), Guerrero Jr. 3 (16), Grichuk 3 (25), Drury (17), Hernandez 2 (17), Biggio (3). SB_Hernandez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Morales, Torres 2); Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr. 3, Grichuk, Biggio). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Toronto 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Jansen.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 4 2-3 4 4 3 3 4 83 3.11 Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.27 Kahnle, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.48 Holder, H, 4 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 13 4.15 Britton, L, 2-1, BS, 2-4 1 2 3 3 1 0 23 2.96 Cessa 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.33 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 5 5 4 4 3 4 92 4.73 Law 1 3 3 3 0 0 23 6.60 Gaviglio, W, 4-1 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 4.05 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.08

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Britton 1-0. HBP_Holder (Grichuk). WP_Kahnle, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:22. A_16,609 (53,506).

