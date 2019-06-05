Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 11, Yankees 7

June 5, 2019 10:46 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 3 4 0 0 .315
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Sanchez c 5 1 2 2 0 2 .270
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .192
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Frazier rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .275
Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Gardner cf-lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .225
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .325
Maybin lf-rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .272
Totals 36 7 9 7 4 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .241
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 3 2 3 1 0 .256
Smoak 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Grichuk rf 4 3 2 3 0 1 .227
Drury 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .230
Hernandez cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .197
Biggio 2b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .214
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .167
1-Sogard pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .283
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Totals 35 11 10 10 6 7
New York 000 133 000— 7 9 3
Toronto 210 010 25x—11 10 0

1-ran for Jansen in the 8th.

E_Torres (8), Urshela 2 (8). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Hernandez 2 (5). HR_Sanchez (19), off Thornton; LeMahieu (7), off Law; Grichuk (11), off Paxton; Guerrero Jr. (7), off Britton; Grichuk (12), off Cessa; Drury (6), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 4 (38), Sanchez 2 (37), Maybin (8), Guerrero Jr. 3 (16), Grichuk 3 (25), Drury (17), Hernandez 2 (17), Biggio (3). SB_Hernandez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Morales, Torres 2); Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr. 3, Grichuk, Biggio). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Toronto 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Jansen.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 4 2-3 4 4 3 3 4 83 3.11
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.27
Kahnle, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.48
Holder, H, 4 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 13 4.15
Britton, L, 2-1, BS, 2-4 1 2 3 3 1 0 23 2.96
Cessa 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.33
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 5 5 4 4 3 4 92 4.73
Law 1 3 3 3 0 0 23 6.60
Gaviglio, W, 4-1 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 4.05
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.08

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Britton 1-0. HBP_Holder (Grichuk). WP_Kahnle, Giles.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:22. A_16,609 (53,506).

