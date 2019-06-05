Blue Jays 11, Yankees 7

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.315
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Sanchez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Frazier rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Gardner cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Maybin lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|4
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Grichuk rf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.227
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Hernandez cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.197
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.214
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|1-Sogard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|35
|11
|10
|10
|6
|7
|New York
|000
|133
|000—
|7
|9
|3
|Toronto
|210
|010
|25x—11
|10
|0
1-ran for Jansen in the 8th.
E_Torres (8), Urshela 2 (8). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Hernandez 2 (5). HR_Sanchez (19), off Thornton; LeMahieu (7), off Law; Grichuk (11), off Paxton; Guerrero Jr. (7), off Britton; Grichuk (12), off Cessa; Drury (6), off Cessa. RBIs_LeMahieu 4 (38), Sanchez 2 (37), Maybin (8), Guerrero Jr. 3 (16), Grichuk 3 (25), Drury (17), Hernandez 2 (17), Biggio (3). SB_Hernandez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Morales, Torres 2); Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr. 3, Grichuk, Biggio). RISP_New York 4 for 9; Toronto 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Jansen.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|83
|3.11
|Ottavino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.27
|Kahnle, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.48
|Holder, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
|Britton, L, 2-1, BS, 2-4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|23
|2.96
|Cessa
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|5.33
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|92
|4.73
|Law
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|6.60
|Gaviglio, W, 4-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|4.05
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.08
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Britton 1-0. HBP_Holder (Grichuk). WP_Kahnle, Giles.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:22. A_16,609 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.