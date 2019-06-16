Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 12, Astros 0

June 16, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 3b 3 3 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Grrr Jr dh 5 1 1 0 Brntley lf 2 0 1 0
Grrl Jr lf 4 2 2 4 Stubbs lf-rf 1 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 Alvarez dh-lf 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 4 2 2 4 Reddick rf-1b 3 0 2 0
Biggio 2b 5 1 2 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 White 1b-p 3 0 1 0
Galvis ss 5 1 3 3 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 5 0 0 0 Myfield ss 4 0 1 0
Straw cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 40 12 14 12 Totals 31 0 7 0
Toronto 200 027 001—12
Houston 000 000 000— 0

DP_Toronto 3. LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 10. 2B_Sogard (9), Biggio (2), Grichuk (11). 3B_Sogard (2). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7), Tellez (11), T.Hernandez 2 (6), Galvis (10). SF_Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton W,2-5 6 2-3 6 0 0 3 7
Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1
Biagini 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Peacock L,6-4 5 5 4 4 3 5
C.Perez 3 7 7 7 1 1

WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:02. A_42,174 (41,168).

