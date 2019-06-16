Blue Jays 12, Astros 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 3b 3 3 2 0 2 0 .291 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 2 4 0 0 .277 Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .217 Hernandez cf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .211 Biggio 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .207 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .215 Galvis ss 5 1 3 3 0 0 .254 Jansen c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Totals 40 12 14 12 4 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .269 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .381 Reddick rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .304 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .244 White 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .229 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Mayfield ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Stubbs lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Totals 31 0 7 0 6 9

Toronto 200 027 001—12 14 0 Houston 000 000 000— 0 7 0

LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 10. 2B_Biggio (2), Sogard (9), Grichuk (11). 3B_Sogard (2). HR_Tellez (11), off Peacock; Gurriel Jr. (7), off Peacock; Galvis (10), off Perez; Hernandez (5), off Perez; Hernandez (6), off White. RBIs_Tellez (30), Hernandez 4 (22), Gurriel Jr. 4 (23), Galvis 3 (30). SF_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen 2); Houston 5 (White, Chirinos, Stubbs 2, Mayfield). RISP_Toronto 4 for 11; Houston 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Galvis. GIDP_White, Alvarez, Brantley.

DP_Toronto 3 (Sogard, Tellez), (Thornton, Galvis, Tellez), (Sogard, Biggio, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton, W, 2-5 6 2-3 6 0 0 3 7 102 4.36 Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1 24 3.86 Biagini 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.60 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA White 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 6.75 Peacock, L, 6-4 5 5 4 4 3 5 89 3.67 Perez 3 7 7 7 1 1 68 11.25

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 2-0. WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:02. A_42,174 (41,168).

