Blue Jays 12, Astros 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.277
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Hernandez cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.211
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Jansen c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|12
|4
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.381
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Mayfield ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Stubbs lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Totals
|31
|0
|7
|0
|6
|9
|Toronto
|200
|027
|001—12
|14
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|0
LOB_Toronto 6, Houston 10. 2B_Biggio (2), Sogard (9), Grichuk (11). 3B_Sogard (2). HR_Tellez (11), off Peacock; Gurriel Jr. (7), off Peacock; Galvis (10), off Perez; Hernandez (5), off Perez; Hernandez (6), off White. RBIs_Tellez (30), Hernandez 4 (22), Gurriel Jr. 4 (23), Galvis 3 (30). SF_Gurriel Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen 2); Houston 5 (White, Chirinos, Stubbs 2, Mayfield). RISP_Toronto 4 for 11; Houston 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Galvis. GIDP_White, Alvarez, Brantley.
DP_Toronto 3 (Sogard, Tellez), (Thornton, Galvis, Tellez), (Sogard, Biggio, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, W, 2-5
|6
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|7
|102
|4.36
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|24
|3.86
|Biagini
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.60
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|6.75
|Peacock, L, 6-4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|89
|3.67
|Perez
|3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|68
|11.25
Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 2-0. WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:02. A_42,174 (41,168).
