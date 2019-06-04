Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.283
|Frazier dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Maybin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|a-Morales ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|1-Estrada pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|7
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Biggio rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|5
|New York
|000
|200
|010—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|040
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-walked for Maybin in the 8th.
1-ran for Morales in the 8th.
LOB_New York 11, Toronto 6. 2B_LeMahieu (12), Sanchez (3), Hicks (1), Sogard (7). HR_Frazier (11), off Richard; Hicks (2), off Biagini; Grichuk (10), off Tanaka; Galvis (9), off Tanaka. RBIs_Hicks (11), Frazier 2 (30), Guerrero Jr. (13), Grichuk (22), Galvis 2 (25). SB_Biggio (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Sanchez, Hicks 2, Torres, Gardner 2); Toronto 2 (Tellez, Galvis). RISP_New York 1 for 12; Toronto 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Tellez.
DP_New York 1 (Tanaka, Torres, Voit); Toronto 1 (Galvis, Sogard, Smoak).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 3-5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|85
|3.42
|Holder
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.25
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|9.17
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|87
|3.55
|Pannone, W, 2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|6.67
|Hudson, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.62
|Biagini, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.25
|Giles, S, 11-12
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|1.12
Pannone pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 2-0, Hudson 2-0, Biagini 1-0, Giles 1-0. HBP_Tanaka (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Tanaka.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:00. A_20,671 (53,506).
