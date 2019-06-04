Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3

June 4, 2019 10:30 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Voit 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .272
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Hicks cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .224
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .283
Frazier dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .273
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .327
Maybin rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .260
a-Morales ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .197
1-Estrada pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Totals 34 3 8 3 7 10
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .283
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242
Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Biggio rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .192
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .249
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Totals 31 4 8 4 2 5
New York 000 200 010—3 8 0
Toronto 000 040 00x—4 8 0

a-walked for Maybin in the 8th.

1-ran for Morales in the 8th.

LOB_New York 11, Toronto 6. 2B_LeMahieu (12), Sanchez (3), Hicks (1), Sogard (7). HR_Frazier (11), off Richard; Hicks (2), off Biagini; Grichuk (10), off Tanaka; Galvis (9), off Tanaka. RBIs_Hicks (11), Frazier 2 (30), Guerrero Jr. (13), Grichuk (22), Galvis 2 (25). SB_Biggio (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Sanchez, Hicks 2, Torres, Gardner 2); Toronto 2 (Tellez, Galvis). RISP_New York 1 for 12; Toronto 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Tellez.

DP_New York 1 (Tanaka, Torres, Voit); Toronto 1 (Galvis, Sogard, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 3-5 6 6 4 4 2 2 85 3.42
Holder 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 4.25
Green 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 9.17
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 4 87 3.55
Pannone, W, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 10 6.67
Hudson, H, 5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.62
Biagini, H, 7 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 21 3.25
Giles, S, 11-12 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 29 1.12

Pannone pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Pannone 2-0, Hudson 2-0, Biagini 1-0, Giles 1-0. HBP_Tanaka (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:00. A_20,671 (53,506).

