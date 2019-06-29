Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 7, Royals 5

June 29, 2019 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld rf 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 3 1 2 0
N.Lopez 2b 3 2 1 0 Grrr Jr dh 3 1 1 1
A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 1 Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 0
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 1 Biggio rf 3 1 1 4
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Duda 1b 4 0 1 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Arteaga ss 3 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 2 1 0 0
Mldnado c 3 1 1 1 Drury 3b 2 1 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 4 1 1 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 4 1 1 2
Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 29 7 6 7
Kansas City 200 110 001—5
Toronto 001 040 002—7

E_Stroman (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Merrifield (22), H.Dozier (14). HR_Maldonado (5), Guerrero Jr. (8), Biggio (6), D.Jansen (4). SB_Arteaga (1). SF_A.Gordon (5). S_N.Lopez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bailey 5 5 5 5 4 6
Jor.Lopez 2 0 0 0 1 2
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Barlow L,2-3 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Toronto
Stroman 4 4 3 3 2 4
Gaviglio 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Mayza H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Phelps H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Law H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Dan.Hudson W,5-2 BS,2 1 1 1 1 1 1

Stroman pitched to 0 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Gaviglio (Maldonado). WP_Law.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:22. A_24,906 (53,506).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.