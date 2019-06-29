Blue Jays 7, Royals 5

Kansas City Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld rf 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 3 1 2 0 N.Lopez 2b 3 2 1 0 Grrr Jr dh 3 1 1 1 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 1 Grrl Jr lf 3 1 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 1 Biggio rf 3 1 1 4 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 4 0 1 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Arteaga ss 3 0 1 0 Grichuk cf 2 1 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 1 Drury 3b 2 1 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 1 1 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 4 1 1 2 Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 29 7 6 7

Kansas City 200 110 001—5 Toronto 001 040 002—7

E_Stroman (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Merrifield (22), H.Dozier (14). HR_Maldonado (5), Guerrero Jr. (8), Biggio (6), D.Jansen (4). SB_Arteaga (1). SF_A.Gordon (5). S_N.Lopez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Bailey 5 5 5 5 4 6 Jor.Lopez 2 0 0 0 1 2 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 Barlow L,2-3 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Toronto Stroman 4 4 3 3 2 4 Gaviglio 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Mayza H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Phelps H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Law H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Dan.Hudson W,5-2 BS,2 1 1 1 1 1 1

Stroman pitched to 0 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Gaviglio (Maldonado). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:22. A_24,906 (53,506).

