Blue Jays 7, Royals 5

|Kansas City
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Grrl Jr lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Biggio rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Drury 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|29
|7
|6
|7
|Kansas City
|200
|110
|001—5
|Toronto
|001
|040
|002—7
E_Stroman (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Merrifield (22), H.Dozier (14). HR_Maldonado (5), Guerrero Jr. (8), Biggio (6), D.Jansen (4). SB_Arteaga (1). SF_A.Gordon (5). S_N.Lopez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Bailey
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Jor.Lopez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barlow L,2-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mayza H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phelps H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Law H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dan.Hudson W,5-2 BS,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Stroman pitched to 0 batter in the 5th
HBP_by Gaviglio (Maldonado). WP_Law.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:22. A_24,906 (53,506).
