Blue Jays 7, Royals 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.292
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.169
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|5
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Biggio rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.240
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.227
|Drury 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|29
|7
|6
|7
|7
|11
|Kansas City
|200
|110
|001—5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|001
|040
|002—7
|6
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Drury in the 9th.
E_Stroman (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Merrifield (22), Dozier (14). HR_Maldonado (5), off Stroman; Guerrero Jr. (8), off Bailey; Biggio (6), off Bailey; Jansen (4), off Barlow. RBIs_Gordon (50), Dozier (43), Duda (13), Maldonado (16), Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio 4 (18), Jansen 2 (20). SB_Arteaga (1). SF_Gordon. S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Dozier, Soler, Arteaga, Maldonado). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Toronto 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Lopez, Duda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|6
|103
|4.87
|Lopez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|6.12
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.91
|Barlow, L, 2-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|6.19
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|66
|3.18
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.58
|Mayza, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.50
|Phelps, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
|Law, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|7.11
|Hudson, W, 5-2, BS, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|2.92
Stroman pitched to 0 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Maldonado). WP_Law.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:22. A_24,906 (53,506).
