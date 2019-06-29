Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 7, Royals 5

June 29, 2019 7:45 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .299
Lopez 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .239
Gordon lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .267
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .292
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Duda 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .169
Arteaga ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226
Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Hamilton cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220
Totals 32 5 7 4 5 10
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .310
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .251
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .310
Biggio rf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .240
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Grichuk cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .227
Drury 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .209
a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Jansen c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .188
Totals 29 7 6 7 7 11
Kansas City 200 110 001—5 7 0
Toronto 001 040 002—7 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Drury in the 9th.

E_Stroman (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Merrifield (22), Dozier (14). HR_Maldonado (5), off Stroman; Guerrero Jr. (8), off Bailey; Biggio (6), off Bailey; Jansen (4), off Barlow. RBIs_Gordon (50), Dozier (43), Duda (13), Maldonado (16), Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio 4 (18), Jansen 2 (20). SB_Arteaga (1). SF_Gordon. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Dozier, Soler, Arteaga, Maldonado). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Toronto 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Lopez, Duda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey 5 5 5 5 4 6 103 4.87
Lopez 2 0 0 0 1 2 22 6.12
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.91
Barlow, L, 2-3 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 6.19
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 4 4 3 3 2 4 66 3.18
Gaviglio 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 4.58
Mayza, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.50
Phelps, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.70
Law, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 7.11
Hudson, W, 5-2, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 2.92

Stroman pitched to 0 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Maldonado). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:22. A_24,906 (53,506).

