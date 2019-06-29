Blue Jays 7, Royals 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .299 Lopez 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .239 Gordon lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .267 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .292 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Duda 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .169 Arteaga ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226 Maldonado c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Hamilton cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Totals 32 5 7 4 5 10

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .310 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .251 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .310 Biggio rf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .240 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Grichuk cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .227 Drury 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .209 a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Jansen c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .188 Totals 29 7 6 7 7 11

Kansas City 200 110 001—5 7 0 Toronto 001 040 002—7 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Drury in the 9th.

E_Stroman (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Merrifield (22), Dozier (14). HR_Maldonado (5), off Stroman; Guerrero Jr. (8), off Bailey; Biggio (6), off Bailey; Jansen (4), off Barlow. RBIs_Gordon (50), Dozier (43), Duda (13), Maldonado (16), Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio 4 (18), Jansen 2 (20). SB_Arteaga (1). SF_Gordon. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Dozier, Soler, Arteaga, Maldonado). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Toronto 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Lopez, Duda).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey 5 5 5 5 4 6 103 4.87 Lopez 2 0 0 0 1 2 22 6.12 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.91 Barlow, L, 2-3 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 6.19 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 4 4 3 3 2 4 66 3.18 Gaviglio 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 4.58 Mayza, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.50 Phelps, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.70 Law, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 7.11 Hudson, W, 5-2, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 2.92

Stroman pitched to 0 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0. HBP_Gaviglio (Maldonado). WP_Law.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:22. A_24,906 (53,506).

