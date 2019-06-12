Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

June 12, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0 Villar ss 4 1 1 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 2 3 1 Sntnder lf 4 1 0 0
Grrl Jr lf 4 1 2 2 Mancini rf 4 2 2 1
Grichuk rf 5 0 0 0 Sisco dh 4 1 2 2
Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 1
T.Hrnan cf 5 0 2 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0
Tellez dh 5 1 2 4 R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0
Maile c 3 2 2 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0
C.Davis ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 11 7 Totals 32 6 8 5
Toronto 000 062 000—8
Baltimore 000 110 040—6

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (7), T.Hernandez (7), Maile (2), Villar (17), Sisco (3). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Tellez (10), Mancini (14). SB_Tellez (1), Maile (1). CS_Broxton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Law 1 1 0 0 1 0
Jackson W,1-4 5 4 2 2 2 2
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 2
Luciano 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Biagini 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Mayza 0 1 0 0 0 0
Hudson S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Baltimore
Hess L,1-9 4 5 4 4 4 3
Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1
Phillips 1 2 2 2 1 2
Straily 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Fry 2-3 2 0 0 0 0

Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Advertisement

HBP_by Hudson (Villar). WP_Castro, Jackson, Straily, Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_4:05. A_11,153 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.