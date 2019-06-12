Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Sntnder lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mancini rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|T.Hrnan cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|5
|Toronto
|000
|062
|000—8
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|040—6
DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (7), T.Hernandez (7), Maile (2), Villar (17), Sisco (3). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Tellez (10), Mancini (14). SB_Tellez (1), Maile (1). CS_Broxton (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson W,1-4
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Romano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luciano
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Biagini
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Mayza
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Hess L,1-9
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Castro
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Phillips
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Straily
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fry
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Hudson (Villar). WP_Castro, Jackson, Straily, Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_4:05. A_11,153 (45,971).
