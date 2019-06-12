Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0 Villar ss 4 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 5 2 3 1 Sntnder lf 4 1 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 1 2 2 Mancini rf 4 2 2 1 Grichuk rf 5 0 0 0 Sisco dh 4 1 2 2 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 R.Nunez 1b 4 0 0 1 T.Hrnan cf 5 0 2 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Tellez dh 5 1 2 4 R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 Maile c 3 2 2 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 C.Davis ph 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 8 11 7 Totals 32 6 8 5

Toronto 000 062 000—8 Baltimore 000 110 040—6

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (7), T.Hernandez (7), Maile (2), Villar (17), Sisco (3). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Tellez (10), Mancini (14). SB_Tellez (1), Maile (1). CS_Broxton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Law 1 1 0 0 1 0 Jackson W,1-4 5 4 2 2 2 2 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 2 Luciano 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Biagini 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Mayza 0 1 0 0 0 0 Hudson S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Baltimore Hess L,1-9 4 5 4 4 4 3 Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1 Phillips 1 2 2 2 1 2 Straily 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Fry 2-3 2 0 0 0 0

Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Hudson (Villar). WP_Castro, Jackson, Straily, Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_4:05. A_11,153 (45,971).

