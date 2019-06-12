Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.146
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.265
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.221
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|Hernandez cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Tellez dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.227
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Maile c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|6
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Mancini rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|Sisco dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.278
|Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|a-Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|5
|7
|7
|Toronto
|000
|062
|000—8
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|040—6
|8
|0
a-walked for Broxton in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (7), Hernandez (7), Maile (2), Villar (17), Sisco (3). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Tellez (10), off Castro; Mancini (14), off Jackson. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (17), Gurriel Jr. 2 (16), Tellez 4 (29), Mancini (33), Sisco 2 (4), Nunez (37), Ruiz (17). SB_Tellez (1), Maile (1). CS_Broxton (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk 2, Galvis 2); Baltimore 5 (Santander, Sisco 2, Nunez, Alberto). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Nunez. GIDP_Nunez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.59
|Jackson, W, 1-4
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|83
|10.22
|Romano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Luciano
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|6.51
|Biagini
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|3.72
|Mayza
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.09
|Hudson, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|3.30
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-9
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|96
|7.20
|Castro
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|5.86
|Phillips
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|7.47
|Straily
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|7.98
|Fry
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.21
Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 2-2, Mayza 2-1, Hudson 2-0, Castro 3-3. HBP_Hudson (Villar). WP_Castro, Jackson, Straily, Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_4:05. A_11,153 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.