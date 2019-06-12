Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .146 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .255 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .265 Grichuk rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .221 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .229 Hernandez cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .205 Tellez dh 5 1 2 4 0 1 .227 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Maile c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .192 Totals 38 8 11 7 6 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Santander lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .318 Mancini rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .302 Sisco dh 4 1 2 2 1 2 .278 Nunez 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .239 Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .235 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .305 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .170 a-Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .164 Totals 32 6 8 5 7 7

Toronto 000 062 000—8 11 0 Baltimore 000 110 040—6 8 0

a-walked for Broxton in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (7), Hernandez (7), Maile (2), Villar (17), Sisco (3). 3B_Mancini (2). HR_Tellez (10), off Castro; Mancini (14), off Jackson. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (17), Gurriel Jr. 2 (16), Tellez 4 (29), Mancini (33), Sisco 2 (4), Nunez (37), Ruiz (17). SB_Tellez (1), Maile (1). CS_Broxton (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Gurriel Jr., Grichuk 2, Galvis 2); Baltimore 5 (Santander, Sisco 2, Nunez, Alberto). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; Baltimore 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Nunez. GIDP_Nunez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Law 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.59 Jackson, W, 1-4 5 4 2 2 2 2 83 10.22 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Luciano 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 20 6.51 Biagini 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 17 3.72 Mayza 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.09 Hudson, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 3.30 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 1-9 4 5 4 4 4 3 96 7.20 Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 5.86 Phillips 1 2 2 2 1 2 32 7.47 Straily 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 31 7.98 Fry 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.21

Hess pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 2-2, Mayza 2-1, Hudson 2-0, Castro 3-3. HBP_Hudson (Villar). WP_Castro, Jackson, Straily, Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_4:05. A_11,153 (45,971).

