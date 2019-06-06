Blues-Bruins Sum

St. Louis 0 1 1—2 Boston 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, O’Reilly 6 (Pietrangelo, Sanford), 0:55.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Perron 7 (O’Reilly, Bozak), 10:36. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 4 (Krug), 13:32.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-6-7_21. Boston 17-8-14_39.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 15-9 (39 shots-38 saves). Boston, Rask 14-8 (21-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

