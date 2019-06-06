Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Bruins Sums

June 6, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 0 1 1—2
Boston 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Dunn, STL, (delay of game), 6:27; Marchand, BOS, (slashing), 17:22.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, O’Reilly 6 (Pietrangelo, Sanford), 0:55. Penalties_Perron, STL, (interference), 9:25.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Perron 7 (O’Reilly, Bozak), 10:36. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 4 (Krug), 13:32. Penalties_Steen, STL, (interference), 3:09.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-6-7_21. Boston 17-8-14_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 3.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 15-9 (39 shots-38 saves). Boston, Rask 14-8 (21-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:39.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.