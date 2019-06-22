Listen Live Sports

BMW International Open Leading Scores

June 22, 2019 1:37 pm
 
Saturday
At Golfclub München Eichenried
Munich, Germany
Purse: $2.24 million
Yardage: 7,235; Par: 72
Thrid Round
Jordan Smith, England 70-67-66—203
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 73-66-65—204
Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-69-65—204
Christikaan Bezuidenhout, S.Africa 70-65-70—205
Matt Wallace, England 69-68-68—205
Lee Westwood, England 68-69-69—206
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 69-67-70—206
Matthieu Pavon, France 70-70-66—206
Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 70-69-68—207
Andrea Pavan, Italy 66-71-70—207
Martin Kaymer, Germany 67-66-75—208
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 70-67-71—208
Callum Shinkwin, England 69-69-70—208
Joachim Hansen, Denmark 70-70-68—208
Ashun Wu, China 71-69-68—208
Also
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-68-72—211
David Lipsky, United States 74-68-70—212
John Catlin, United States 73-66-74—213
Sihwan Kim, United States 73-69-72—214
Paul Peterson, United States 73-69-73—215

