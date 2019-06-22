BMW International Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Golfclub München Eichenried
|Munich, Germany
|Purse: $2.24 million
|Yardage: 7,235; Par: 72
|Thrid Round
|Jordan Smith, England
|70-67-66—203
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|73-66-65—204
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|70-69-65—204
|Christikaan Bezuidenhout, S.Africa
|70-65-70—205
|Matt Wallace, England
|69-68-68—205
|Lee Westwood, England
|68-69-69—206
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|69-67-70—206
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|70-70-66—206
|Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy
|70-69-68—207
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|66-71-70—207
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|67-66-75—208
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|70-67-71—208
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|69-69-70—208
|Joachim Hansen, Denmark
|70-70-68—208
|Ashun Wu, China
|71-69-68—208
|Also
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|71-68-72—211
|David Lipsky, United States
|74-68-70—212
|John Catlin, United States
|73-66-74—213
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|73-69-72—214
|Paul Peterson, United States
|73-69-73—215
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.