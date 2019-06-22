BMW International Open Leading Scores

Saturday At Golfclub München Eichenried Munich, Germany Purse: $2.24 million Yardage: 7,235; Par: 72 Thrid Round Jordan Smith, England 70-67-66—203 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 73-66-65—204 Matthias Schwab, Austria 70-69-65—204 Christikaan Bezuidenhout, S.Africa 70-65-70—205 Matt Wallace, England 69-68-68—205 Lee Westwood, England 68-69-69—206 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 69-67-70—206 Matthieu Pavon, France 70-70-66—206 Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 70-69-68—207 Andrea Pavan, Italy 66-71-70—207 Martin Kaymer, Germany 67-66-75—208 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 70-67-71—208 Callum Shinkwin, England 69-69-70—208 Joachim Hansen, Denmark 70-70-68—208 Ashun Wu, China 71-69-68—208 Also Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-68-72—211 David Lipsky, United States 74-68-70—212 John Catlin, United States 73-66-74—213 Sihwan Kim, United States 73-69-72—214 Paul Peterson, United States 73-69-73—215

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.