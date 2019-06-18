Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre extends contract

June 18, 2019 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has extended his contract with the Bundesliga club by one year to 2021.

Favre has already been in charge for one season and Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke says “he has 100% fulfilled expectations. It’s logical that we would want to shape the future together.”

Favre, who previously coached Hertha Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach, has brought some stability to Dortmund since arriving from French club Nice. However, after a strong opening half of the season, Dortmund dropped a nine-point lead to allow Bayern Munich to win a seventh straight league title.

The club has already signed internationals Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz to boost its chances for next season. Dortmund is also reportedly in talks with Bayern about bringing former captain Mats Hummels back to the club.

Advertisement

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.