The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Boy, 14, dies during football conditioning drills

June 12, 2019 5:19 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen has died after collapsing during conditioning drills with his school’s football team.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters collapsed Tuesday afternoon at Middleton High School.

Tampa police say the team had been conducting drills for about a half-hour when the incoming freshman lost consciousness. He later died at a hospital.

Police say the practice included weightlifting and wind sprints with water breaks.

The county medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death.

A Hillsborough County Public Schools spokeswoman says the district is reviewing the death.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

