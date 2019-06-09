Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boyd set for US debut, among 5 changes vs Venezuela

By JOE KAY
June 9, 2019 1:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Forward Tyler Boyd was set to make his debut for the United States in its final exhibition before the CONCACAF Gold Cup, one of five lineup changes against Venezuela.

The 24-year-old attacker made five appearances for New Zealand before FIFA approved his switch to the U.S. last month.

Coach Gregg Berhalter held out several players who are working into shape for the tournament, including Christian Pulisic, who joined the team on Thursday. Forward Jonathan Lewis is recovering from a strained hamstring and had a limited workout on Saturday. Tyler Adams does not report until Tuesday.

Right back Nick Lima, central defender Aaron Long, midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Gyasi Zardes were in the revamped starting lineup Sunday against Venezuela, four days after the U.S. lost to Jamaica 1-0. Forward Josh Sargent and six others were cut from the roster a day later.

Advertisement

Zack Steffen was the starting goalkeeper for the second straight match. Holdovers included center back Matt Miazga, left back Tim Ream, defensive midfielder Wil Trapp, and wide midfielders Paul Arriola and Christian Roldan.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.