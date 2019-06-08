Braves 1, Marlins 0

|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dean pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
E_D.Swanson (7). DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Riley (3), H.Ramirez (6), Alfaro (5). SB_H.Ramirez (1). SF_Flowers (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran W,4-4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Swarzak H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Newcomb
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson S,9-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Miami
|Richards L,3-6
|7
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Richards (Albies), by Teheran (Riddle), by Richards (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:57. A_9,771 (36,742).
