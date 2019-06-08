Listen Live Sports

Braves 1, Marlins 0

June 8, 2019 7:27 pm
 
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 H.Rmrez ph-lf 1 0 1 0
F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0 Cooper rf 2 0 1 0
Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0
Riley lf 4 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 0 1 0
Albies 2b 1 0 0 0 Dean pr 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 2 0 0 1 Riddle cf 3 0 0 0
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 3 1 Totals 31 0 4 0
Atlanta 000 000 100—1
Miami 000 000 000—0

E_D.Swanson (7). DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Riley (3), H.Ramirez (6), Alfaro (5). SB_H.Ramirez (1). SF_Flowers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran W,4-4 6 2 0 0 1 5
Swarzak H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Newcomb 0 1 0 0 0 0
Jackson S,9-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Miami
Richards L,3-6 7 2 1 1 3 5
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0

Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Richards (Albies), by Teheran (Riddle), by Richards (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:57. A_9,771 (36,742).

