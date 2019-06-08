Braves 1, Marlins 0

Atlanta Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 H.Rmrez ph-lf 1 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 0 Cooper rf 2 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 Riley lf 4 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 1 0 0 0 Dean pr 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 1 Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 27 1 3 1 Totals 31 0 4 0

Atlanta 000 000 100—1 Miami 000 000 000—0

E_D.Swanson (7). DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Riley (3), H.Ramirez (6), Alfaro (5). SB_H.Ramirez (1). SF_Flowers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Teheran W,4-4 6 2 0 0 1 5 Swarzak H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Newcomb 0 1 0 0 0 0 Jackson S,9-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 Miami Richards L,3-6 7 2 1 1 3 5 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0

Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Richards (Albies), by Teheran (Riddle), by Richards (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:57. A_9,771 (36,742).

