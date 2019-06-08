Braves 1, Marlins 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Culberson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Albies 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|c-Ramirez ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Cooper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|1-Dean pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Herrera ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|10
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-popped out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for N.Anderson in the 8th. c-doubled for Granderson in the 8th.
1-ran for Prado in the 9th.
E_Swanson (7). LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Riley (3), Alfaro (5), Ramirez (6). RBIs_Flowers (12). SB_Ramirez (1). SF_Flowers.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Markakis, Riley); Miami 3 (Granderson, B.Anderson, Castro). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; Miami 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Flowers, Albies. GIDP_Riley, Flowers, Alfaro.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Miami 2 (B.Anderson, Castro, Prado), (Castro, Rojas, Prado).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, W, 4-4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|98
|3.03
|Swarzak, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.52
|Newcomb
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.04
|Jackson, S, 9-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.90
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 3-6
|7
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|95
|3.31
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.56
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.09
Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0. HBP_Richards 2 (Albies,Donaldson), Teheran (Riddle).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:57. A_9,771 (36,742).
