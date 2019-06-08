Listen Live Sports

Braves 1, Marlins 0

June 8, 2019 7:28 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .311
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Riley lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .307
Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .370
Albies 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Flowers c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .243
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .120
a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 3 1 3 6
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .193
c-Ramirez ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .322
Cooper rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .283
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Prado 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233
1-Dean pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Herrera ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10
Atlanta 000 000 100—1 3 1
Miami 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-popped out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for N.Anderson in the 8th. c-doubled for Granderson in the 8th.

1-ran for Prado in the 9th.

E_Swanson (7). LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Riley (3), Alfaro (5), Ramirez (6). RBIs_Flowers (12). SB_Ramirez (1). SF_Flowers.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Markakis, Riley); Miami 3 (Granderson, B.Anderson, Castro). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Albies. GIDP_Riley, Flowers, Alfaro.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Miami 2 (B.Anderson, Castro, Prado), (Castro, Rojas, Prado).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, W, 4-4 6 2 0 0 1 5 98 3.03
Swarzak, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.52
Newcomb 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.04
Jackson, S, 9-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.90
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 3-6 7 2 1 1 3 5 95 3.31
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.56
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 4.09

Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0. HBP_Richards 2 (Albies,Donaldson), Teheran (Riddle).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:57. A_9,771 (36,742).

