Braves 1, Marlins 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Riley lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .307 Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .370 Albies 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Flowers c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .243 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .120 a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 27 1 3 1 3 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .193 c-Ramirez ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .322 Cooper rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .283 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Prado 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 1-Dean pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Herrera ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10

Atlanta 000 000 100—1 3 1 Miami 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-popped out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for N.Anderson in the 8th. c-doubled for Granderson in the 8th.

1-ran for Prado in the 9th.

E_Swanson (7). LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B_Riley (3), Alfaro (5), Ramirez (6). RBIs_Flowers (12). SB_Ramirez (1). SF_Flowers.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Markakis, Riley); Miami 3 (Granderson, B.Anderson, Castro). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Albies. GIDP_Riley, Flowers, Alfaro.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Miami 2 (B.Anderson, Castro, Prado), (Castro, Rojas, Prado).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, W, 4-4 6 2 0 0 1 5 98 3.03 Swarzak, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.52 Newcomb 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.04 Jackson, S, 9-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.90 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 3-6 7 2 1 1 3 5 95 3.31 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.56 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 4.09

Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0. HBP_Richards 2 (Albies,Donaldson), Teheran (Riddle).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:57. A_9,771 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.