Braves 12, Mets 3

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 5 1 3 2 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 1 Swanson ss 5 1 0 0 Cano 2b 4 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 2 2 1 Cnforto rf 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 5 0 2 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 5 2 2 2 Hchvrri pr 0 0 0 0 Riley lf 3 2 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 2 2 0 B.McCnn c 3 2 3 2 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 2 3 4 Wheeler p 1 0 1 1 Soroka p 3 0 0 0 D.Smith ph 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Punders p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 40 12 16 11

New York 001 011 000— 3 Atlanta 200 030 43x—12

E_P.Alonso (5). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 11. 2B_A.Rosario (12). HR_Cano (4), Acuna Jr. (17), B.McCann (7), Albies (11). SB_A.Rosario (7).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Wheeler L,5-5 6 10 5 4 2 4 Familia 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Gagnon 1 1-3 5 4 4 3 0 Pounders 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Soroka W,8-1 6 6 3 3 1 2 J.Webb H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Minter H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 1 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Wheeler 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

Advertisement

T_3:05. A_24,660 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.