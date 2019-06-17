Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 12, Mets 3

June 17, 2019 10:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Cano 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
1-Hechavarria pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Rosario ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .245
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .192
Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .348
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Wheeler p 1 0 1 1 1 0 .323
Pounders p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 5
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .301
Swanson ss 5 1 0 0 1 2 .261
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .313
Donaldson 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Markakis rf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .275
Riley lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .290
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann c 3 2 3 2 2 0 .303
Albies 2b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .286
Soroka p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .074
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .346
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 12 16 11 7 5
New York 001 011 000— 3 7 1
Atlanta 200 030 43x—12 16 0

a-grounded out for Blevins in the 8th. b-struck out for Gagnon in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Alonso (5). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 11. 2B_Rosario (12). HR_Cano (4), off Soroka; Acuna Jr. (17), off Wheeler; McCann (7), off Gagnon; Albies (11), off Gagnon. RBIs_Alonso (54), Cano (15), Wheeler (4), Acuna Jr. 2 (49), Freeman (52), Markakis 2 (39), McCann 2 (29), Albies 4 (39). SB_Rosario (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Cano, Davis); Atlanta 4 (Donaldson 2, Riley, Soroka). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_McNeil, Lagares. GIDP_McNeil, Ramos, Riley.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_New York 1 (Cano, Rosario, Alonso); Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 5-5 6 10 5 4 2 4 108 4.94
Familia 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 13 7.81
Gagnon 1 1-3 5 4 4 3 0 50 7.65
Pounders 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, W, 8-1 6 6 3 3 1 2 68 2.12
Webb, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.19
Minter, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 8.16
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.97
Dayton 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 3-3, Pounders 1-0, Minter 1-0. WP_Wheeler 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:05. A_24,660 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.