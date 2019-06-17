Braves 12, Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263 Cano 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 1-Hechavarria pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Rosario ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .245 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .192 Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .348 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Wheeler p 1 0 1 1 1 0 .323 Pounders p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 7 3 4 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .301 Swanson ss 5 1 0 0 1 2 .261 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .313 Donaldson 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Markakis rf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .275 Riley lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .290 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann c 3 2 3 2 2 0 .303 Albies 2b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .286 Soroka p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .074 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .346 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 12 16 11 7 5

New York 001 011 000— 3 7 1 Atlanta 200 030 43x—12 16 0

a-grounded out for Blevins in the 8th. b-struck out for Gagnon in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Alonso (5). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 11. 2B_Rosario (12). HR_Cano (4), off Soroka; Acuna Jr. (17), off Wheeler; McCann (7), off Gagnon; Albies (11), off Gagnon. RBIs_Alonso (54), Cano (15), Wheeler (4), Acuna Jr. 2 (49), Freeman (52), Markakis 2 (39), McCann 2 (29), Albies 4 (39). SB_Rosario (7).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Cano, Davis); Atlanta 4 (Donaldson 2, Riley, Soroka). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_McNeil, Lagares. GIDP_McNeil, Ramos, Riley.

DP_New York 1 (Cano, Rosario, Alonso); Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 5-5 6 10 5 4 2 4 108 4.94 Familia 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 13 7.81 Gagnon 1 1-3 5 4 4 3 0 50 7.65 Pounders 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, W, 8-1 6 6 3 3 1 2 68 2.12 Webb, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.19 Minter, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 8.16 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.97 Dayton 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 3-3, Pounders 1-0, Minter 1-0. WP_Wheeler 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:05. A_24,660 (41,149).

