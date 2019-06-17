Braves 12, Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Hechavarria pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Pounders p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.301
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.313
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Markakis rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Riley lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann c
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.303
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.286
|Soroka p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|12
|16
|11
|7
|5
|New York
|001
|011
|000—
|3
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|200
|030
|43x—12
|16
|0
a-grounded out for Blevins in the 8th. b-struck out for Gagnon in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 9th.
E_Alonso (5). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 11. 2B_Rosario (12). HR_Cano (4), off Soroka; Acuna Jr. (17), off Wheeler; McCann (7), off Gagnon; Albies (11), off Gagnon. RBIs_Alonso (54), Cano (15), Wheeler (4), Acuna Jr. 2 (49), Freeman (52), Markakis 2 (39), McCann 2 (29), Albies 4 (39). SB_Rosario (7).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Cano, Davis); Atlanta 4 (Donaldson 2, Riley, Soroka). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_McNeil, Lagares. GIDP_McNeil, Ramos, Riley.
DP_New York 1 (Cano, Rosario, Alonso); Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 5-5
|6
|10
|5
|4
|2
|4
|108
|4.94
|Familia
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|13
|7.81
|Gagnon
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|50
|7.65
|Pounders
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, W, 8-1
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|68
|2.12
|Webb, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.19
|Minter, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|8.16
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.97
|Dayton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 3-3, Pounders 1-0, Minter 1-0. WP_Wheeler 2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:05. A_24,660 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.