Braves 13, Nationals 9

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Swanson ss
|5
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.263
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|0
|.318
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Markakis rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Riley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Flowers c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|1-Fried pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Culberson lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Totals
|41
|13
|14
|13
|6
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rendon 3b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.307
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.254
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.038
|a-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Parra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|5
|12
|Atlanta
|001
|120
|441—13
|14
|0
|Washington
|302
|030
|100—
|9
|11
|1
a-struck out for Sanchez in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Dayton in the 7th. c-doubled for Minter in the 8th. d-struck out for Ross in the 8th.
1-ran for Flowers in the 8th.
E_Taylor (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 6. 2B_Swanson (14), Freeman (20), Camargo (8), Culberson (3). 3B_Soto (3). HR_Flowers (7), off Sanchez; Swanson (14), off Ross; Adams (10), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Swanson 4 (47), Freeman 5 (61), Markakis (42), Flowers (15), Camargo (16), Culberson (14), Rendon (53), Soto 4 (47), Adams 2 (29), Suzuki (33). SB_Albies (6), Turner (13). SF_Soto.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Riley 2, Albies); Washington 4 (Suzuki, Taylor 3). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 16; Washington 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Donaldson 2. GIDP_Suzuki.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Jackson, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|4
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|73
|6.37
|Blevins
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.61
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Minter, W, 1-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|7.88
|Swarzak, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.86
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.92
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|97
|4.02
|Rosenthal
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|15
|22.74
|Rainey
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|2.93
|Ross, L, 0-1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|11.05
|Grace
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|6.53
Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Rosenthal pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-2, Rainey 3-3. HBP_Minter (Rendon). WP_Blevins, Minter.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:42. A_37,492 (41,313).
