Braves 13, Nationals 9

June 22, 2019 11:18 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .288
Swanson ss 5 3 2 4 1 1 .263
Freeman 1b 3 1 2 5 2 0 .318
Donaldson 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Markakis rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .276
Riley lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .288
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .284
Flowers c 3 2 2 1 1 1 .272
1-Fried pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .192
McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .304
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Camargo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Culberson lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .328
Totals 41 13 14 13 6 9
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 3 2 0 1 2 .279
Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .275
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .317
Soto lf 4 0 3 4 0 1 .307
Adams 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .254
Suzuki c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Robles cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .038
a-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .335
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Parra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Totals 35 9 11 8 5 12
Atlanta 001 120 441—13 14 0
Washington 302 030 100— 9 11 1

a-struck out for Sanchez in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Dayton in the 7th. c-doubled for Minter in the 8th. d-struck out for Ross in the 8th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 8th.

E_Taylor (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 6. 2B_Swanson (14), Freeman (20), Camargo (8), Culberson (3). 3B_Soto (3). HR_Flowers (7), off Sanchez; Swanson (14), off Ross; Adams (10), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Swanson 4 (47), Freeman 5 (61), Markakis (42), Flowers (15), Camargo (16), Culberson (14), Rendon (53), Soto 4 (47), Adams 2 (29), Suzuki (33). SB_Albies (6), Turner (13). SF_Soto.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Riley 2, Albies); Washington 4 (Suzuki, Taylor 3). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 16; Washington 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Donaldson 2. GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Jackson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 4 8 8 8 2 2 73 6.37
Blevins 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 4.61
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00
Minter, W, 1-4 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 7.88
Swarzak, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.86
Jackson 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 2.92
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 6 6 4 4 1 6 97 4.02
Rosenthal 0 0 3 3 3 0 15 22.74
Rainey 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 2.93
Ross, L, 0-1 1 5 4 4 1 0 26 11.05
Grace 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 6.53

Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Rosenthal pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-2, Rainey 3-3. HBP_Minter (Rendon). WP_Blevins, Minter.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:42. A_37,492 (41,313).

