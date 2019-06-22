Braves 13, Nationals 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .288 Swanson ss 5 3 2 4 1 1 .263 Freeman 1b 3 1 2 5 2 0 .318 Donaldson 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Markakis rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .276 Riley lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .288 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .284 Flowers c 3 2 2 1 1 1 .272 1-Fried pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .192 McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .304 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Camargo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Culberson lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .328 Totals 41 13 14 13 6 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 3 2 0 1 2 .279 Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .275 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rendon 3b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .317 Soto lf 4 0 3 4 0 1 .307 Adams 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .254 Suzuki c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Robles cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .038 a-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .335 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Parra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Totals 35 9 11 8 5 12

Atlanta 001 120 441—13 14 0 Washington 302 030 100— 9 11 1

a-struck out for Sanchez in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Dayton in the 7th. c-doubled for Minter in the 8th. d-struck out for Ross in the 8th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 8th.

E_Taylor (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 6. 2B_Swanson (14), Freeman (20), Camargo (8), Culberson (3). 3B_Soto (3). HR_Flowers (7), off Sanchez; Swanson (14), off Ross; Adams (10), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Swanson 4 (47), Freeman 5 (61), Markakis (42), Flowers (15), Camargo (16), Culberson (14), Rendon (53), Soto 4 (47), Adams 2 (29), Suzuki (33). SB_Albies (6), Turner (13). SF_Soto.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson, Riley 2, Albies); Washington 4 (Suzuki, Taylor 3). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 16; Washington 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Donaldson 2. GIDP_Suzuki.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Jackson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 4 8 8 8 2 2 73 6.37 Blevins 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 4.61 Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Minter, W, 1-4 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 7.88 Swarzak, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.86 Jackson 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 2.92 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 6 6 4 4 1 6 97 4.02 Rosenthal 0 0 3 3 3 0 15 22.74 Rainey 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 2.93 Ross, L, 0-1 1 5 4 4 1 0 26 11.05 Grace 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 6.53

Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Rosenthal pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-2, Rainey 3-3. HBP_Minter (Rendon). WP_Blevins, Minter.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:42. A_37,492 (41,313).

