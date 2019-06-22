Braves 13, Nationals 9

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Riley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fried pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Sanch p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rsnthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Parra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Clbrson lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|41
|13
|14
|13
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|Atlanta
|001
|120
|441—13
|Washington
|302
|030
|100—
|9
E_M.Taylor (1). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 6. 2B_Swanson (14), F.Freeman (20), Camargo (8), Culberson (3). 3B_J.Soto (3). HR_Swanson (14), Flowers (7), M.Adams (10). SB_Albies (6), T.Turner (13). SF_J.Soto (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz
|4
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|Blevins
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Minter W,1-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Swarzak H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L.Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Washington
|A.Sanchez
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Rosenthal
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Rainey BS,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ross L,0-1 BS,2
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Grace
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Rosenthal pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Minter (Rendon). WP_Blevins, Minter.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:42. A_37,492 (41,313).
