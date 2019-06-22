Listen Live Sports

Braves 13, Nationals 9

June 22, 2019 11:18 pm
 
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 5 2 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 3 2 0
Swanson ss 5 3 2 4 Eaton rf 4 2 1 0
F.Frman 1b 3 1 2 5 Grace p 0 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 5 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 3 2 1
Mrkakis rf 5 0 2 1 J.Soto lf 4 0 3 4
Riley lf 5 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 4 1 2 2
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 5 0 1 1
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 2 2 0 V.Rbles cf 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 2 2 1 M.Tylor cf 4 0 0 0
Fried pr 0 1 0 0 A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0
B.McCnn c 1 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0
Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Ross p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 Parra ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 1 1 1
Clbrson lf 1 0 1 1
Totals 41 13 14 13 Totals 35 9 11 8
Atlanta 001 120 441—13
Washington 302 030 100— 9

E_M.Taylor (1). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Washington 6. 2B_Swanson (14), F.Freeman (20), Camargo (8), Culberson (3). 3B_J.Soto (3). HR_Swanson (14), Flowers (7), M.Adams (10). SB_Albies (6), T.Turner (13). SF_J.Soto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 4 8 8 8 2 2
Blevins 1 2 0 0 0 2
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 3
Minter W,1-4 1 1 1 1 1 1
Swarzak H,8 1 0 0 0 0 3
L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 2 1
Washington
A.Sanchez 6 6 4 4 1 6
Rosenthal 0 0 3 3 3 0
Rainey BS,3 1 1 1 1 1 2
Ross L,0-1 BS,2 1 5 4 4 1 0
Grace 1 2 1 1 0 1

Foltynewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Rosenthal pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Minter (Rendon). WP_Blevins, Minter.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:42. A_37,492 (41,313).

