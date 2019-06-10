Braves 13, Pirates 7

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.340
|Marte cf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.289
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Moran 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cabrera ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Frazier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Musgrove p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|McRae p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Osuna 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.176
|DuRapau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|3
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.277
|Swanson ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.311
|Donaldson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|1-Camargo pr-3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.276
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Culberson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|McCann c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Gausman p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|13
|13
|13
|4
|10
|Pittsburgh
|103
|000
|030—
|7
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|051
|201
|13x—13
|13
|3
a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 7th. b-singled for Hartlieb in the 8th. c-singled for Osuna in the 8th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 1st.
E_Acuna Jr. (2), Gausman (2), Camargo (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Diaz (6), Swanson (10), Camargo (7). HR_Marte (8), off Gausman; Marte (9), off Blevins; Acuna Jr. (15), off McRae; Albies (8), off McRae; Freeman (18), off McRae; Albies (9), off Hartlieb; Markakis (5), off DuRapau. RBIs_Marte 4 (30), Bell (58), Dickerson 2 (4), Acuna Jr. 4 (45), Freeman 2 (43), Markakis 4 (33), Albies 2 (28), Camargo (15). SB_Polanco (3). CS_Freeman (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Reynolds, McRae); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Riley). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Atlanta 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Newman, Freeman 2, Albies. GIDP_Polanco.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds, Moran); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.40
|McRae, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|6
|8
|6
|3
|6
|95
|8.76
|Hartlieb
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|9.64
|DuRapau
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|9.31
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|2
|1
|4
|55
|6.21
|Newcomb, W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|55
|2.59
|Blevins
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|6.52
|Winkler
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5.59
|Webb, S, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.57
Winkler pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_McRae 2-0, Newcomb 1-0, Winkler 1-1, Webb 2-0. HBP_Musgrove (Donaldson), McRae (Riley). PB_Diaz (3).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:35. A_21,822 (41,149).
