Braves 13, Pirates 7

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .295 Reynolds lf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .340 Marte cf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .289 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .324 Moran 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Kang 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cabrera ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .335 Frazier 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Diaz c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .282 Musgrove p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 McRae p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Osuna 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 c-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .176 DuRapau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 7 10 7 3 12

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 1 4 0 3 .277 Swanson ss 3 3 2 0 2 1 .262 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .311 Donaldson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 1-Camargo pr-3b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .240 Markakis rf 5 1 4 4 0 1 .276 Riley lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .278 Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .362 McCann c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .274 Albies 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .269 Gausman p 1 1 0 0 0 1 .048 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 13 13 13 4 10

Pittsburgh 103 000 030— 7 10 0 Atlanta 051 201 13x—13 13 3

a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 7th. b-singled for Hartlieb in the 8th. c-singled for Osuna in the 8th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 1st.

E_Acuna Jr. (2), Gausman (2), Camargo (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Diaz (6), Swanson (10), Camargo (7). HR_Marte (8), off Gausman; Marte (9), off Blevins; Acuna Jr. (15), off McRae; Albies (8), off McRae; Freeman (18), off McRae; Albies (9), off Hartlieb; Markakis (5), off DuRapau. RBIs_Marte 4 (30), Bell (58), Dickerson 2 (4), Acuna Jr. 4 (45), Freeman 2 (43), Markakis 4 (33), Albies 2 (28), Camargo (15). SB_Polanco (3). CS_Freeman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Reynolds, McRae); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Riley). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Atlanta 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Newman, Freeman 2, Albies. GIDP_Polanco.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds, Moran); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.40 McRae, L, 0-2 4 1-3 6 8 6 3 6 95 8.76 Hartlieb 2 3 2 2 0 2 33 9.64 DuRapau 1 3 3 3 1 1 20 9.31 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 2 1-3 5 4 2 1 4 55 6.21 Newcomb, W, 1-0 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 6 55 2.59 Blevins 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 6.52 Winkler 0 2 1 1 1 0 17 5.59 Webb, S, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 28 2.57

Winkler pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_McRae 2-0, Newcomb 1-0, Winkler 1-1, Webb 2-0. HBP_Musgrove (Donaldson), McRae (Riley). PB_Diaz (3).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:35. A_21,822 (41,149).

