Braves 15, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Eckhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|S.Rdrig p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|H.Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|N.Wllms lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Vlsquez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|40
|15
|19
|14
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|Atlanta
|302
|221
|50x—15
E_Riley (4), Velasquez (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Kingery (13), F.Freeman (18), Donaldson (17), Riley (5), Albies 2 (15). HR_Acuna Jr. (16), Donaldson (12), Flowers (6). SF_Markakis (5). S_Foltynewicz (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L,2-4
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Irvin
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Eickhoff
|1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|S.Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz W,2-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Tomlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H.Ynoa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Velasquez (Acuna Jr.), by Irvin (Donaldson). WP_Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:09. A_40,855 (41,149).
