Braves 15, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf 5 4 4 2 Eckhoff p 0 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 5 1 1 0 S.Rdrig p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 2 2 2 B.Hrper rf 3 0 1 1 H.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 3 2 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Camargo pr-3b 0 1 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 2 N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0 Riley lf 5 1 2 1 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 5 2 3 2 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 Flowers c 4 2 2 2 Vlsquez p 1 0 1 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 1 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 B.Mller ph-ss 2 0 1 0 Clbrson 1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 40 15 19 14

Philadelphia 000 010 000— 1 Atlanta 302 221 50x—15

E_Riley (4), Velasquez (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Kingery (13), F.Freeman (18), Donaldson (17), Riley (5), Albies 2 (15). HR_Acuna Jr. (16), Donaldson (12), Flowers (6). SF_Markakis (5). S_Foltynewicz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez L,2-4 2 1-3 4 4 4 0 4 Irvin 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 4 Eickhoff 1 6 5 5 1 1 S.Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Foltynewicz W,2-5 6 4 1 1 5 6 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 H.Ynoa 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Velasquez (Acuna Jr.), by Irvin (Donaldson). WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:09. A_40,855 (41,149).

