Braves 15, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.344
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.173
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Miller ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|1-Camargo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Riley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.298
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Flowers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.264
|Tomlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Culberson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.056
|Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.311
|Totals
|40
|15
|19
|14
|2
|10
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|302
|221
|50x—15
|19
|1
a-singled for Velasquez in the 7th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 7th.
E_Velasquez (2), Riley (4). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Kingery (13), Freeman (18), Albies 2 (15), Donaldson (17), Riley (5). HR_Donaldson (12), off Irvin; Flowers (6), off Eickhoff; Acuna Jr. (16), off Eickhoff. RBIs_Harper (49), Freeman 2 (51), Albies 2 (35), Donaldson 2 (33), Flowers 2 (14), Acuna Jr. 2 (47), Riley (32), Foltynewicz (1), Markakis 2 (37). SF_Markakis. S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Kingery 2, Williams); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Riley 2, Foltynewicz). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 8 for 12.
Runners moved up_Segura, Markakis. GIDP_Knapp, Segura, Markakis.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Tomlin, Albies, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 2-4
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|38
|4.71
|Irvin
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|71
|6.84
|Eickhoff
|1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|39
|5.71
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 2-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|5
|6
|100
|5.53
|Tomlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.89
|Ynoa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Irvin 1-1. HBP_Velasquez (Acuna Jr.), Irvin (Donaldson). WP_Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:09. A_40,855 (41,149).
