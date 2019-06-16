Braves 15, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harper rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .247 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .344 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .173 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .189 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Velasquez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 a-Miller ph 2 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Totals 31 1 6 1 5 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 4 4 2 0 0 .296 Swanson ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Donaldson 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .252 1-Camargo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .272 Riley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .298 Albies 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .281 Flowers c 4 2 2 2 1 2 .264 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Culberson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .353 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 1 2 .311 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 1 0 2 .056 Totals 40 15 19 14 2 10

Philadelphia 000 010 000— 1 6 1 Atlanta 302 221 50x—15 19 1

a-singled for Velasquez in the 7th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 7th.

E_Velasquez (2), Riley (4). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Kingery (13), Freeman (18), Donaldson (17), Riley (5), Albies 2 (15). HR_Donaldson (12), off Irvin; Flowers (6), off Eickhoff; Acuna Jr. (16), off Eickhoff. RBIs_Harper (49), Acuna Jr. 2 (47), Freeman 2 (51), Donaldson 2 (33), Markakis 2 (37), Riley (32), Albies 2 (35), Flowers 2 (14), Foltynewicz (1). SF_Markakis. S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Kingery 2, Hoskins 2, Williams); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Albies, Foltynewicz). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 8 for 12.

Runners moved up_Segura, Markakis. GIDP_Segura, Knapp, Markakis.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Tomlin, Albies, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff 1 6 5 5 1 1 39 5.71 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Velasquez, L, 2-4 2 1-3 4 4 4 0 4 38 4.71 Irvin 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 4 71 6.84 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 0.00 Foltynewicz, W, 2-5 6 4 1 1 5 6 100 5.53 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.89

Inherited runners-scored_Irvin 1-1. HBP_Velasquez (Acuna Jr.), Irvin (Donaldson). WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:09. A_40,855 (41,149).

