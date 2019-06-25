Braves 3, Cubs 2

|Atlanta
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alzolay p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mntgmry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|200—3
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000—2
E_Alzolay (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Contreras (12). HR_Acuna Jr. (19), Albies (12). CS_J.Baez (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried W,9-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|Newcomb H,7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Swarzak H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L.Jackson S,12-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Alzolay
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Montgomery L,1-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Brach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Newcomb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:59. A_37,333 (41,649).
