Braves 3, Cubs 2

Atlanta Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 Bryant rf 3 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 3 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 2 Riley lf 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Russell 2b 1 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 1 1 0 Alzolay p 2 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 1 1 2 Mntgmry p 0 0 0 0 Fried p 1 0 0 0 Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 3 0 1 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 28 2 4 2

Atlanta 100 000 200—3 Chicago 000 200 000—2

E_Alzolay (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Contreras (12). HR_Acuna Jr. (19), Albies (12). CS_J.Baez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Fried W,9-3 6 2 2 2 5 8 Newcomb H,7 1 2 0 0 0 2 Swarzak H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 L.Jackson S,12-18 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chicago Alzolay 4 2-3 1 1 1 4 4 Montgomery L,1-2 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 Brach 2 0 0 0 1 3

Newcomb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:59. A_37,333 (41,649).

