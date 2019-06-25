Braves 3, Cubs 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.289
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Culberson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Fried p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|5
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bryant rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Baez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.295
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Russell 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|Alzolay p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Montgomery p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|5
|13
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|200—3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Fried in the 7th. b-struck out for Montgomery in the 7th.
E_Alzolay (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Contreras (12). HR_Acuna Jr. (19), off Alzolay; Albies (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (51), Albies 2 (42), Contreras 2 (47). CS_Baez (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Alzolay). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Albies, Bryant. GIDP_Bryant.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Swanson, McCann), (Donaldson, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 9-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|90
|3.96
|Newcomb, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.06
|Swarzak, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.67
|Jackson, S, 12-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alzolay
|4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|87
|2.08
|Montgomery, L, 1-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|40
|4.64
|Brach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|5.74
Newcomb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Montgomery 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:59. A_37,333 (41,649).
