Braves 3, Cubs 2

June 25, 2019 11:16 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .289
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Riley lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328
McCann c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279
Albies 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .285
Fried p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .185
a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 3 3 5 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Bryant rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .273
Baez ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .287
Contreras c 3 0 1 2 1 2 .295
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258
Russell 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .224
Alzolay p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Totals 28 2 4 2 5 13
Atlanta 100 000 200—3 3 0
Chicago 000 200 000—2 4 1

a-grounded out for Fried in the 7th. b-struck out for Montgomery in the 7th.

E_Alzolay (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Contreras (12). HR_Acuna Jr. (19), off Alzolay; Albies (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (51), Albies 2 (42), Contreras 2 (47). CS_Baez (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Alzolay). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Albies, Bryant. GIDP_Bryant.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Swanson, McCann), (Donaldson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 9-3 6 2 2 2 5 8 90 3.96
Newcomb, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 2.06
Swarzak, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.67
Jackson, S, 12-18 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alzolay 4 2-3 1 1 1 4 4 87 2.08
Montgomery, L, 1-2 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 40 4.64
Brach 2 0 0 0 1 3 41 5.74

Newcomb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Montgomery 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:59. A_37,333 (41,649).

