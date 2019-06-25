Braves 3, Cubs 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .289 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Riley lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328 McCann c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279 Albies 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .285 Fried p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .185 a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 3 3 3 5 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Bryant rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .273 Baez ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .287 Contreras c 3 0 1 2 1 2 .295 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258 Russell 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .224 Alzolay p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Totals 28 2 4 2 5 13

Atlanta 100 000 200—3 3 0 Chicago 000 200 000—2 4 1

a-grounded out for Fried in the 7th. b-struck out for Montgomery in the 7th.

E_Alzolay (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Contreras (12). HR_Acuna Jr. (19), off Alzolay; Albies (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (51), Albies 2 (42), Contreras 2 (47). CS_Baez (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Alzolay). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Albies, Bryant. GIDP_Bryant.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Swanson, McCann), (Donaldson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 9-3 6 2 2 2 5 8 90 3.96 Newcomb, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 2.06 Swarzak, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.67 Jackson, S, 12-18 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alzolay 4 2-3 1 1 1 4 4 87 2.08 Montgomery, L, 1-2 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 40 4.64 Brach 2 0 0 0 1 3 41 5.74

Newcomb pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Montgomery 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:59. A_37,333 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.