Braves 4, Nationals 3, 10 innings,

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Soto lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dzier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Tylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|000
|2—4
|Washington
|000
|000
|200
|1—3
E_Acuna Jr. (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 7. 2B_F.Freeman (21). HR_Acuna Jr. (18), Donaldson (15), Camargo (3), J.Soto (12). SB_Kendrick (2). S_Voth (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Soroka
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dayton H,1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J.Webb BS,2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter W,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L.Jackson S,11-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Washington
|Voth
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Javy.Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey L,1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Voth (Soroka).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:09. A_34,256 (41,313).
