Braves 4, Nationals 3, 10 innings,

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 5 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 5 0 2 1 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 5 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1 J.Soto lf 5 1 1 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Kndrick 2b 3 0 1 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Parra cf 4 0 2 1 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 Soroka p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles ph 1 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 B.Dzier ph 1 0 1 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 1 1 2 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 M.Tylor pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 7 4 Totals 37 3 10 3

Atlanta 000 101 000 2—4 Washington 000 000 200 1—3

E_Acuna Jr. (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 7. 2B_F.Freeman (21). HR_Acuna Jr. (18), Donaldson (15), Camargo (3), J.Soto (12). SB_Kendrick (2). S_Voth (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Soroka 2 1 0 0 0 1 Tomlin 4 1 0 0 0 3 Dayton H,1 2-3 2 2 1 0 1 J.Webb BS,2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Swarzak 1 2 0 0 0 0 Minter W,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 L.Jackson S,11-17 1 2 1 1 1 0 Washington Voth 6 4 2 2 0 7 Javy.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rainey L,1-2 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Voth (Soroka).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alan Porter.

Advertisement

T_3:09. A_34,256 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.