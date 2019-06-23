Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 4, Nationals 3, 10 innings,

June 23, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 5 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 5 0 2 1
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 5 0 1 0
F.Frman 1b 5 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1 J.Soto lf 5 1 1 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 0
Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Kndrick 2b 3 0 1 0
B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Parra cf 4 0 2 1
Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 0 0
Soroka p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles ph 1 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 B.Dzier ph 1 0 1 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 1 1 2 Sipp p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0
M.Tylor pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 7 4 Totals 37 3 10 3
Atlanta 000 101 000 2—4
Washington 000 000 200 1—3

E_Acuna Jr. (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 7. 2B_F.Freeman (21). HR_Acuna Jr. (18), Donaldson (15), Camargo (3), J.Soto (12). SB_Kendrick (2). S_Voth (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka 2 1 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 4 1 0 0 0 3
Dayton H,1 2-3 2 2 1 0 1
J.Webb BS,2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Swarzak 1 2 0 0 0 0
Minter W,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1
L.Jackson S,11-17 1 2 1 1 1 0
Washington
Voth 6 4 2 2 0 7
Javy.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rainey L,1-2 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Voth (Soroka).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alan Porter.

Advertisement

T_3:09. A_34,256 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.