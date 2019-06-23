Braves 4, Nationals 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .316 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Soroka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .074 Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Camargo ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .254 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 4 7 4 2 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .283 Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Rendon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Soto lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .305 Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Kendrick 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .335 Parra cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .219 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275 1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Totals 37 3 10 3 2 6

Atlanta 000 101 000 2—4 7 1 Washington 000 000 200 1—3 10 0

a-flied out for Voth in the 6th. b-singled for Webb in the 8th. c-singled for Suero in the 8th. d-homered for Minter in the 10th. e-singled for Sipp in the 10th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 10th.

E_Acuna Jr. (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 7. 2B_Freeman (21). HR_Donaldson (15), off Voth; Acuna Jr. (18), off Voth; Camargo (3), off Rainey; Soto (12), off Dayton. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (50), Donaldson (37), Camargo 2 (18), Turner (16), Soto (48), Parra (21). SB_Kendrick (2). S_Voth.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Markakis, McCann); Washington 4 (Turner, Soto, Parra, Gomes). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Washington 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Markakis, Donaldson. GIDP_Swanson, Eaton, Rendon.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Washington 1 (Rendon, Kendrick, Adams).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.07 Tomlin 4 1 0 0 0 3 43 3.77 Dayton, H, 1 2-3 2 2 1 0 1 16 1.17 Webb, BS, 2-4 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 5 1.33 Swarzak 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.76 Minter, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 7.41 Jackson, S, 11-17 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 3.08 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 6 4 2 2 0 7 83 3.00 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.87 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.57 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.13 Rainey, L, 1-2 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 23 3.94 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Sipp 1-0. HBP_Voth (Soroka).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:09. A_34,256 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.