Braves 4, Nationals 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Soroka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Tomlin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Kendrick 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.335
|Parra cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Robles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|000
|2—4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|200
|1—3
|10
|0
a-flied out for Voth in the 6th. b-singled for Webb in the 8th. c-singled for Suero in the 8th. d-homered for Minter in the 10th. e-singled for Sipp in the 10th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 10th.
E_Acuna Jr. (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 7. 2B_Freeman (21). HR_Donaldson (15), off Voth; Acuna Jr. (18), off Voth; Camargo (3), off Rainey; Soto (12), off Dayton. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (50), Donaldson (37), Camargo 2 (18), Turner (16), Soto (48), Parra (21). SB_Kendrick (2). S_Voth.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Markakis, McCann); Washington 4 (Turner, Soto, Parra, Gomes). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Washington 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Markakis, Donaldson. GIDP_Swanson, Eaton, Rendon.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Washington 1 (Rendon, Kendrick, Adams).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.07
|Tomlin
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|3.77
|Dayton, H, 1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.17
|Webb, BS, 2-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.33
|Swarzak
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.76
|Minter, W, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.41
|Jackson, S, 11-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.08
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|83
|3.00
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.87
|Suero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.57
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.13
|Rainey, L, 1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|3.94
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Sipp 1-0. HBP_Voth (Soroka).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:09. A_34,256 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.