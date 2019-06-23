Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Braves 4, Nationals 3

June 23, 2019 4:59 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .286
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Soroka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .074
Tomlin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Camargo ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .254
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 7 4 2 9
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .283
Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Rendon 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Soto lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .305
Adams 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Kendrick 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .335
Parra cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .219
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Robles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Suzuki ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275
1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Totals 37 3 10 3 2 6
Atlanta 000 101 000 2—4 7 1
Washington 000 000 200 1—3 10 0

a-flied out for Voth in the 6th. b-singled for Webb in the 8th. c-singled for Suero in the 8th. d-homered for Minter in the 10th. e-singled for Sipp in the 10th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 10th.

E_Acuna Jr. (3). LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 7. 2B_Freeman (21). HR_Donaldson (15), off Voth; Acuna Jr. (18), off Voth; Camargo (3), off Rainey; Soto (12), off Dayton. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (50), Donaldson (37), Camargo 2 (18), Turner (16), Soto (48), Parra (21). SB_Kendrick (2). S_Voth.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Markakis, McCann); Washington 4 (Turner, Soto, Parra, Gomes). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Washington 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Markakis, Donaldson. GIDP_Swanson, Eaton, Rendon.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Washington 1 (Rendon, Kendrick, Adams).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.07
Tomlin 4 1 0 0 0 3 43 3.77
Dayton, H, 1 2-3 2 2 1 0 1 16 1.17
Webb, BS, 2-4 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 5 1.33
Swarzak 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.76
Minter, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 7.41
Jackson, S, 11-17 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 3.08
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 6 4 2 2 0 7 83 3.00
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.87
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.57
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.13
Rainey, L, 1-2 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 23 3.94
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Sipp 1-0. HBP_Voth (Soroka).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:09. A_34,256 (41,313).

