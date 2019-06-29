Braves 5, Mets 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.310
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Markakis rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Camargo rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.344
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|1-Lagares pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pounders p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|2-Gomez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Smith lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.328
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Matz p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Mazza p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Hechavarria ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|020—5
|13
|1
|New York
|001
|102
|000—4
|8
|0
a-lined out for Blevins in the 5th. b-flied out for Mazza in the 6th. c-singled for Newcomb in the 8th. d-walked for Pounders in the 9th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 9th. 2-ran for Davis in the 9th.
E_Freeman (4). LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 11. 2B_Acuna Jr. (12), Swanson 2 (17), McNeil 2 (23), Rosario (15). HR_Markakis (8), off Lugo; Riley (14), off Lugo; Smith (8), off Teheran. RBIs_Swanson (52), Albies 2 (46), Riley (37), Markakis (48), McNeil 2 (32), Cano (18), Smith (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Acuna Jr., Freeman 2, Albies, Riley, Flowers); New York 7 (Cano 2, Conforto, Smith 4). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 11; New York 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Flowers.
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|84
|3.99
|Blevins
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.40
|Toussaint
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|4.86
|Newcomb, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.93
|Webb, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.23
|Jackson, S, 13-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.85
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|4.95
|Mazza
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|62
|2.25
|Lugo, L, 3-2, BS, 4-4
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|30
|3.60
|Pounders
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.14
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Newcomb 1-1, Pounders 1-0. HBP_Matz (Donaldson), Teheran 2 (McNeil,Alonso), Mazza (Albies). WP_Teheran, Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:39. A_40,809 (41,922).
