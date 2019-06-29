Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 5, Mets 4

June 29, 2019 9:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .290
Swanson ss 5 1 3 1 0 1 .264
Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .310
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Albies 2b 2 0 1 2 0 0 .281
Markakis rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .279
Riley lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280
Camargo rf-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Culberson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .339
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Totals 38 5 13 5 1 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .344
Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .278
1-Lagares pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .232
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pounders p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .270
2-Gomez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Conforto cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Smith lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .328
Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Rosario ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .254
Matz p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Mazza p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Hechavarria ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 36 4 8 4 4 9
Atlanta 201 000 020—5 13 1
New York 001 102 000—4 8 0

a-lined out for Blevins in the 5th. b-flied out for Mazza in the 6th. c-singled for Newcomb in the 8th. d-walked for Pounders in the 9th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th. 2-ran for Davis in the 9th.

E_Freeman (4). LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 11. 2B_Acuna Jr. (12), Swanson 2 (17), McNeil 2 (23), Rosario (15). HR_Markakis (8), off Lugo; Riley (14), off Lugo; Smith (8), off Teheran. RBIs_Swanson (52), Albies 2 (46), Riley (37), Markakis (48), McNeil 2 (32), Cano (18), Smith (14).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Acuna Jr., Freeman 2, Albies, Riley, Flowers); New York 7 (Cano 2, Conforto, Smith 4). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 11; New York 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Flowers.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 3 1-3 5 2 2 3 4 84 3.99
Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.40
Toussaint 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 28 4.86
Newcomb, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.93
Webb, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.23
Jackson, S, 13-19 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.85
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 2 3 2 2 0 3 27 4.95
Mazza 4 5 1 1 0 2 62 2.25
Lugo, L, 3-2, BS, 4-4 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 3 30 3.60
Pounders 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Newcomb 1-1, Pounders 1-0. HBP_Matz (Donaldson), Teheran 2 (McNeil,Alonso), Mazza (Albies). WP_Teheran, Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:39. A_40,809 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.