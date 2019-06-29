Braves 5, Mets 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .290 Swanson ss 5 1 3 1 0 1 .264 Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .310 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Albies 2b 2 0 1 2 0 0 .281 Markakis rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .279 Riley lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Camargo rf-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Culberson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .339 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Totals 38 5 13 5 1 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .344 Alonso 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .278 1-Lagares pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .232 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pounders p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .270 2-Gomez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Conforto cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Smith lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .328 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Rosario ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .254 Matz p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Mazza p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Hechavarria ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 36 4 8 4 4 9

Atlanta 201 000 020—5 13 1 New York 001 102 000—4 8 0

a-lined out for Blevins in the 5th. b-flied out for Mazza in the 6th. c-singled for Newcomb in the 8th. d-walked for Pounders in the 9th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th. 2-ran for Davis in the 9th.

E_Freeman (4). LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 11. 2B_Acuna Jr. (12), Swanson 2 (17), McNeil 2 (23), Rosario (15). HR_Markakis (8), off Lugo; Riley (14), off Lugo; Smith (8), off Teheran. RBIs_Swanson (52), Albies 2 (46), Riley (37), Markakis (48), McNeil 2 (32), Cano (18), Smith (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Acuna Jr., Freeman 2, Albies, Riley, Flowers); New York 7 (Cano 2, Conforto, Smith 4). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 11; New York 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Flowers.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 3 1-3 5 2 2 3 4 84 3.99 Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.40 Toussaint 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 28 4.86 Newcomb, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.93 Webb, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.23 Jackson, S, 13-19 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.85 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 2 3 2 2 0 3 27 4.95 Mazza 4 5 1 1 0 2 62 2.25 Lugo, L, 3-2, BS, 4-4 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 3 30 3.60 Pounders 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0, Newcomb 1-1, Pounders 1-0. HBP_Matz (Donaldson), Teheran 2 (McNeil,Alonso), Mazza (Albies). WP_Teheran, Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:39. A_40,809 (41,922).

