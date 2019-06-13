Braves 6, Pirates 5

Pittsburgh Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Newman ss 4 0 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 B.Rynld lf 4 1 3 2 D.Swnsn ss 2 1 0 0 S.Marte cf 5 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 5 1 2 2 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 1 1 Moran 3b 4 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 1 0 Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 2 G.Plnco rf 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 4 0 1 1 Joyce lf 4 0 1 1 A.Frzer 2b 3 2 2 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Msgrove p 1 0 0 0 Teheran p 3 0 1 0 Hrtlieb p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 C.Dckrs ph 1 1 1 1 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Kang 3b 1 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 6 10 6

Pittsburgh 001 100 201—5 Atlanta 001 050 00x—6

E_Joyce (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_B.Reynolds 2 (14), El.Diaz (7), A.Frazier (12), C.Dickerson (2), Acuna Jr. (9), Albies (13). 3B_F.Freeman (2). CS_Newman (1). S_Musgrove (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Musgrove L,4-7 4 9 6 6 2 3 Hartlieb 2 1 0 0 0 1 Neverauskas 2 0 0 0 1 2 Atlanta Teheran W,5-4 6 3 2 1 3 2 Toussaint 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 Swarzak H,5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Blevins H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson S,10-15 1 2 1 1 0 0

Musgrove pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Musgrove (Swanson), by Neverauskas (Markakis).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:30. A_35,108 (41,149).

