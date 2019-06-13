Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 6, Pirates 5

June 13, 2019 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 5 1 2 0
B.Rynld lf 4 1 3 2 D.Swnsn ss 2 1 0 0
S.Marte cf 5 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 5 1 2 2
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 1 1
Moran 3b 4 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 1 0
Nvrskas p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 2
G.Plnco rf 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
El.Diaz c 4 0 1 1 Joyce lf 4 0 1 1
A.Frzer 2b 3 2 2 0 Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0
Msgrove p 1 0 0 0 Teheran p 3 0 1 0
Hrtlieb p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0
C.Dckrs ph 1 1 1 1 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Kang 3b 1 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 6 10 6
Pittsburgh 001 100 201—5
Atlanta 001 050 00x—6

E_Joyce (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_B.Reynolds 2 (14), El.Diaz (7), A.Frazier (12), C.Dickerson (2), Acuna Jr. (9), Albies (13). 3B_F.Freeman (2). CS_Newman (1). S_Musgrove (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Musgrove L,4-7 4 9 6 6 2 3
Hartlieb 2 1 0 0 0 1
Neverauskas 2 0 0 0 1 2
Atlanta
Teheran W,5-4 6 3 2 1 3 2
Toussaint 1-3 4 2 2 0 0
Swarzak H,5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Blevins H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson S,10-15 1 2 1 1 0 0

Musgrove pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Musgrove (Swanson), by Neverauskas (Markakis).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:30. A_35,108 (41,149).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.