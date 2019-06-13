Braves 6, Pirates 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.350
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Neverauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Frazier 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Kang 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.144
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|4
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Culberson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Teheran p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Riley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|3
|6
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|201—5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|050
|00x—6
|10
|1
a-doubled for Hartlieb in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Swarzak in the 7th.
E_Joyce (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Reynolds 2 (14), Diaz (7), Frazier (12), Dickerson (2), Acuna Jr. (9), Albies (13). 3B_Freeman (2). RBIs_Reynolds 2 (23), Marte (33), Diaz (18), Dickerson (6), Freeman 2 (46), Donaldson (27), Albies 2 (32), Joyce (8). CS_Newman (1). S_Musgrove.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Bell, Moran 2, Musgrove); Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Markakis 2, Riley). RISP_Pittsburgh 6 for 12; Atlanta 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Marte, Donaldson, McCann, Joyce.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 4-7
|4
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|69
|4.87
|Hartlieb
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|8.44
|Neverauskas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|9.95
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, W, 5-4
|6
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|98
|2.92
|Toussaint
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.61
|Swarzak, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|3.24
|Blevins, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.91
|Jackson, S, 10-15
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.44
Musgrove pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hartlieb 1-1, Swarzak 2-0. HBP_Musgrove (Swanson), Neverauskas (Markakis). PB_McCann (3).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:30. A_35,108 (41,149).
