...

Braves 6, Pirates 5

June 13, 2019 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .319
Reynolds lf 4 1 3 2 1 0 .350
Marte cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .320
Moran 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .266
Neverauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Diaz c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .280
Frazier 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .261
Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dickerson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .192
Kang 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .144
Totals 35 5 9 5 4 5
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .285
Swanson ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .266
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .311
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .236
Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Albies 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .276
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Joyce lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .354
Teheran p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Riley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 10 6 3 6
Pittsburgh 001 100 201—5 9 0
Atlanta 001 050 00x—6 10 1

a-doubled for Hartlieb in the 7th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Swarzak in the 7th.

E_Joyce (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Reynolds 2 (14), Diaz (7), Frazier (12), Dickerson (2), Acuna Jr. (9), Albies (13). 3B_Freeman (2). RBIs_Reynolds 2 (23), Marte (33), Diaz (18), Dickerson (6), Freeman 2 (46), Donaldson (27), Albies 2 (32), Joyce (8). CS_Newman (1). S_Musgrove.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Bell, Moran 2, Musgrove); Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Markakis 2, Riley). RISP_Pittsburgh 6 for 12; Atlanta 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Marte, Donaldson, McCann, Joyce.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, 4-7 4 9 6 6 2 3 69 4.87
Hartlieb 2 1 0 0 0 1 27 8.44
Neverauskas 2 0 0 0 1 2 41 9.95
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, W, 5-4 6 3 2 1 3 2 98 2.92
Toussaint 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 11 4.61
Swarzak, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 3.24
Blevins, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.91
Jackson, S, 10-15 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 3.44

Musgrove pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hartlieb 1-1, Swarzak 2-0. HBP_Musgrove (Swanson), Neverauskas (Markakis). PB_McCann (3).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:30. A_35,108 (41,149).

