Braves 7, Marlins 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .286 Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .268 Freeman 1b 3 1 2 3 2 0 .311 Donaldson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Markakis rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Riley lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .310 McCann c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .287 Albies 2b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .268 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .045 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 7 14 7 4 8

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .196 Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .246 Castro 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .234 Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Riddle cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Urena p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 5 1 2 7

Atlanta 211 210 000—7 14 0 Miami 000 000 001—1 5 0

a-grounded out for Chen in the 5th. b-struck out for Brigham in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Freeman (16), Donaldson (15), Anderson (12), Castro (6). HR_Freeman (17), off Urena; Acuna Jr. (13), off Urena. RBIs_Acuna Jr. 3 (38), Freeman 3 (41), Albies (26), Castro (26). S_Soroka.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Freeman, Riley 3, Soroka); Miami 3 (Prado, Riddle, Alfaro). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Granderson, Alfaro. GIDP_Donaldson, Dean.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Miami 1 (Anderson, Castro, Prado).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, W, 7-1 8 3 1 1 2 6 99 1.38 Winkler 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 5.30 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, L, 4-7 3 11 6 6 1 2 66 4.70 Chen 2 1 1 1 1 2 26 7.88 Brigham 3 1 0 0 2 4 48 3.38 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.88

Urena pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Soroka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-1, Chen 1-0. WP_Brigham.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:43. A_8,589 (36,742).

