Braves 7, Marlins 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.311
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Riley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|McCann c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.045
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|4
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Riddle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Urena p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|211
|210
|000—7
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Chen in the 5th. b-struck out for Brigham in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Freeman (16), Donaldson (15), Anderson (12), Castro (6). HR_Freeman (17), off Urena; Acuna Jr. (13), off Urena. RBIs_Acuna Jr. 3 (38), Freeman 3 (41), Albies (26), Castro (26). S_Soroka.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Freeman, Riley 3, Soroka); Miami 3 (Prado, Riddle, Alfaro). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Donaldson, Granderson, Alfaro. GIDP_Donaldson, Dean.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman); Miami 1 (Anderson, Castro, Prado).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, W, 7-1
|8
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|99
|1.38
|Winkler
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.30
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, L, 4-7
|3
|11
|6
|6
|1
|2
|66
|4.70
|Chen
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|7.88
|Brigham
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|48
|3.38
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.88
Urena pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Soroka pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Winkler 1-1, Chen 1-0. WP_Brigham.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:43. A_8,589 (36,742).
