Braves 7, Pirates 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Marte cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.324
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|a-Kang ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|b-Cabrera ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Archer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.056
|Neverauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Diaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Markakis rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.278
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|McCann c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.282
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Toussaint p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|3
|11
|Pittsburgh
|200
|110
|010—5
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|040
|003
|00x—7
|10
|0
null when winning run scored.
a-singled for Moran in the 8th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Polanco in the 8th. c-tripled for Stallings in the 8th. d-popped out for Neverauskas in the 8th. e-struck out for Swarzak in the 8th.
E_Stallings (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Moran (9), Acuna Jr. (8). 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Donaldson (9), off Archer; Markakis (6), off Archer; McCann (4), off Archer; Albies (10), off Archer; McCann (5), off Archer. RBIs_Marte (31), Bell 2 (60), Moran (35), Reynolds (21), Donaldson (26), Markakis (34), McCann 4 (24), Albies (29). SB_Newman (2), Acuna Jr. (9). CS_Swanson (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Archer, Diaz); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Markakis). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 6.
GIDP_Moran.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Donaldson, Freeman).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 3-6
|6
|8
|7
|7
|2
|8
|108
|5.73
|Neverauskas
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|14.54
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.53
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|96
|6.02
|Toussaint, W, 4-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.00
|Minter, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|9.75
|Swarzak, S, 4-7
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Swarzak 1-1. WP_Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:15. A_31,305 (41,149).
