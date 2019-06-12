Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 7, Pirates 5

June 12, 2019 12:59 am
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .310
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Marte cf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .286
Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .324
Moran 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .274
a-Kang ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .141
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245
b-Cabrera ph-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226
c-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .344
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Archer p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .056
Neverauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Diaz ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Totals 32 5 9 5 4 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281
Swanson ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .237
Markakis rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .278
Riley lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .277
McCann c 4 2 2 4 0 1 .282
Albies 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .270
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Toussaint p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Totals 33 7 10 7 3 11
Pittsburgh 200 110 010—5 9 1
Atlanta 040 003 00x—7 10 0

null when winning run scored.

a-singled for Moran in the 8th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Polanco in the 8th. c-tripled for Stallings in the 8th. d-popped out for Neverauskas in the 8th. e-struck out for Swarzak in the 8th.

E_Stallings (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Moran (9), Acuna Jr. (8). 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Donaldson (9), off Archer; Markakis (6), off Archer; McCann (4), off Archer; Albies (10), off Archer; McCann (5), off Archer. RBIs_Marte (31), Bell 2 (60), Moran (35), Reynolds (21), Donaldson (26), Markakis (34), McCann 4 (24), Albies (29). SB_Newman (2), Acuna Jr. (9). CS_Swanson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Archer, Diaz); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Markakis). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 6.

GIDP_Moran.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Donaldson, Freeman).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer, L, 3-6 6 8 7 7 2 8 108 5.73
Neverauskas 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 14.54
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.53
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 5 5 4 4 4 5 96 6.02
Toussaint, W, 4-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 4.00
Minter, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 9.75
Swarzak, S, 4-7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.33

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0, Swarzak 1-1. WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:15. A_31,305 (41,149).

