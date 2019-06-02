Listen Live Sports

Braves 7, Tigers 4

June 2, 2019 4:53 pm
 
Detroit Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 1 0
C.Stwrt lf 5 1 3 1 D.Swnsn ss 3 2 2 3
Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1
Dixon 3b-2b 5 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 1 0 0
Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 0 0 Riley lf 4 1 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Ni.Rmrz p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 1
Ro.Rdri ph 1 1 0 0 Camargo rf 3 0 0 0
J.Jmenz p 0 0 0 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0
Hardy p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0
Greiner c 3 1 1 2 Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 1 1
J.Jones cf 4 1 2 1 Flowers c 4 0 0 0
Boyd p 2 0 1 0 Teheran p 1 1 1 0
D.Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 1 1 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 32 7 7 6
Detroit 000 000 031—4
Atlanta 002 010 04x—7

E_D.Swanson (6), Dixon (2), J.Jimenez (1), Boyd (1). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_J.Jones (7), D.Swanson (8), F.Freeman (14), Teheran (1), Joyce (5). 3B_Culberson (1). HR_C.Stewart (4), Greiner (5), J.Jones (6), D.Swanson (12). SF_Albies (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 5 5 3 3 0 9
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 2
Jimenez L,2-3 1-3 1 4 1 2 1
Hardy 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Teheran 5 4 0 0 3 6
Swarzak H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Newcomb H,5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Winkler H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Webb BS,1 2-3 2 3 0 0 0
Toussaint W,3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Boyd, Newcomb.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:18. A_28,978 (41,149).

