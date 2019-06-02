Braves 7, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dixon 3b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Rmrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ro.Rdri ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Camargo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jmenz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hardy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Clbrson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Boyd p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Teheran p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrkakis ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|031—4
|Atlanta
|002
|010
|04x—7
E_D.Swanson (6), Dixon (2), J.Jimenez (1), Boyd (1). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_J.Jones (7), D.Swanson (8), F.Freeman (14), Teheran (1), Joyce (5). 3B_Culberson (1). HR_C.Stewart (4), Greiner (5), J.Jones (6), D.Swanson (12). SF_Albies (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jimenez L,2-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hardy
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Swarzak H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Newcomb H,5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb BS,1
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toussaint W,3-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Boyd, Newcomb.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:18. A_28,978 (41,149).
