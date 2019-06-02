Braves 7, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Stewart lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Dixon 3b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Beckham 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodriguez ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Jimenez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hardy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greiner c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.184
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Boyd p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Lugo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.264
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.305
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Riley lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Camargo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.378
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Teheran p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Markakis ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|6
|2
|13
|Detroit
|000
|000
|031—4
|9
|3
|Atlanta
|002
|010
|04x—7
|7
|1
a-doubled for Teheran in the 5th. b-grounded out for Winkler in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Ramirez in the 8th. d-tripled for Toussaint in the 8th.
E_Dixon (2), Boyd (1), Jimenez (1), Swanson (6). LOB_Detroit 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Jones (7), Swanson (8), Freeman (14), Teheran (1), Joyce (5). 3B_Culberson (1). HR_Greiner (5), off Webb; Jones (6), off Webb; Stewart (4), off Jackson; Swanson (12), off Boyd. RBIs_Stewart (20), Greiner 2 (14), Jones (15), Swanson 3 (41), Freeman (35), Albies (25), Culberson (11). SF_Albies.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Dixon 2, Hicks, Greiner); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Donaldson, Flowers). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|9
|99
|3.01
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.50
|Jimenez, L, 2-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|16
|4.18
|Hardy
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.98
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|94
|3.28
|Swarzak, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.05
|Newcomb, H, 5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.88
|Winkler, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.94
|Webb, BS, 1-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.04
|Toussaint, W, 3-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.86
|Jackson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored_Hardy 2-2, Winkler 2-0. WP_Boyd, Newcomb. PB_Flowers (7).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:18. A_28,978 (41,149).
