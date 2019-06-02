Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 7, Tigers 4

June 2, 2019 4:54 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .234
Stewart lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .241
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .262
Dixon 3b-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodriguez ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .219
Jimenez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greiner c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .184
Jones cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .236
Boyd p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Totals 36 4 9 4 4 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Swanson ss 3 2 2 3 1 1 .264
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .305
Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .253
Riley lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .328
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albies 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .266
Camargo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .378
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Teheran p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .130
a-Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Markakis ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Totals 32 7 7 6 2 13
Detroit 000 000 031—4 9 3
Atlanta 002 010 04x—7 7 1

a-doubled for Teheran in the 5th. b-grounded out for Winkler in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Ramirez in the 8th. d-tripled for Toussaint in the 8th.

E_Dixon (2), Boyd (1), Jimenez (1), Swanson (6). LOB_Detroit 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Jones (7), Swanson (8), Freeman (14), Teheran (1), Joyce (5). 3B_Culberson (1). HR_Greiner (5), off Webb; Jones (6), off Webb; Stewart (4), off Jackson; Swanson (12), off Boyd. RBIs_Stewart (20), Greiner 2 (14), Jones (15), Swanson 3 (41), Freeman (35), Albies (25), Culberson (11). SF_Albies.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Dixon 2, Hicks, Greiner); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Donaldson, Flowers). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 5 5 3 3 0 9 99 3.01
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.50
Jimenez, L, 2-3 1-3 1 4 1 2 1 16 4.18
Hardy 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.98
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 5 4 0 0 3 6 94 3.28
Swarzak, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.05
Newcomb, H, 5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 2.88
Winkler, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.94
Webb, BS, 1-2 2-3 2 3 0 0 0 16 2.04
Toussaint, W, 3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.86
Jackson 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Hardy 2-2, Winkler 2-0. WP_Boyd, Newcomb. PB_Flowers (7).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:18. A_28,978 (41,149).

