Braves 7, Tigers 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .234 Stewart lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .241 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .262 Dixon 3b-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Hicks 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .224 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rodriguez ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .219 Jimenez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greiner c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .184 Jones cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .236 Boyd p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Lugo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Totals 36 4 9 4 4 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Swanson ss 3 2 2 3 1 1 .264 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .305 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .253 Riley lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .328 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albies 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .266 Camargo rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .378 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Teheran p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .130 a-Joyce ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Markakis ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Totals 32 7 7 6 2 13

Detroit 000 000 031—4 9 3 Atlanta 002 010 04x—7 7 1

a-doubled for Teheran in the 5th. b-grounded out for Winkler in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Ramirez in the 8th. d-tripled for Toussaint in the 8th.

E_Dixon (2), Boyd (1), Jimenez (1), Swanson (6). LOB_Detroit 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Jones (7), Swanson (8), Freeman (14), Teheran (1), Joyce (5). 3B_Culberson (1). HR_Greiner (5), off Webb; Jones (6), off Webb; Stewart (4), off Jackson; Swanson (12), off Boyd. RBIs_Stewart (20), Greiner 2 (14), Jones (15), Swanson 3 (41), Freeman (35), Albies (25), Culberson (11). SF_Albies.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Dixon 2, Hicks, Greiner); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Donaldson, Flowers). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 5 5 3 3 0 9 99 3.01 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.50 Jimenez, L, 2-3 1-3 1 4 1 2 1 16 4.18 Hardy 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.98 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 4 0 0 3 6 94 3.28 Swarzak, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.05 Newcomb, H, 5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 2.88 Winkler, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.94 Webb, BS, 1-2 2-3 2 3 0 0 0 16 2.04 Toussaint, W, 3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.86 Jackson 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Hardy 2-2, Winkler 2-0. WP_Boyd, Newcomb. PB_Flowers (7).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:18. A_28,978 (41,149).

