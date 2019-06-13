Braves 8, Pirates 7

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 5 0 3 2 1 0 .321 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dickerson lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .160 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osuna 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Marte cf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .287 Bell 1b 5 2 2 1 1 1 .325 Cabrera rf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .328 Kang 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .146 Frazier 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .256 Diaz c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .281 Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Polanco ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 e-Reynolds ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .340 Totals 44 7 13 7 5 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 0 2 0 1 2 .283 Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 1 1 .268 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .309 Donaldson 3b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .236 Markakis rf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .275 Riley lf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .292 Albies 2b 5 0 2 1 1 0 .272 Flowers c 2 1 1 0 3 0 .248 1-Fried pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soroka p 2 0 1 2 0 0 .083 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .354 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-McCann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Totals 43 8 15 8 7 8

Pittsburgh 020 211 001 00—7 13 1 Atlanta 312 000 001 01—8 15 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Keller in the 4th. b-grounded out for Soroka in the 5th. c-singled for Holmes in the 6th. d-lined out for Tomlin in the 7th. e-grounded out for Liriano in the 8th. f-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.

E_Kang (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 14. 2B_Newman (7), Swanson (11), Albies 2 (12), Flowers (4). 3B_Riley (1). HR_Marte (10), off Soroka; Bell (19), off Jackson; Riley (10), off Crick. RBIs_Newman 2 (17), Dickerson (5), Marte (32), Bell (61), Frazier (16), Diaz (17), Freeman (44), Markakis (35), Riley 3 (29), Albies (30), Soroka 2 (3). SB_Newman (3), Albies (5). CS_Acuna Jr. (3). SF_Dickerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson 2, Cabrera); Atlanta 6 (Swanson, Markakis, Soroka 2, Joyce, Culberson). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Swanson. LIDP_Donaldson. GIDP_Keller, Donaldson.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Bell), (Newman, Frazier, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Donaldson, Albies).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 3 10 6 6 2 2 71 15.43 Holmes 2 2 0 0 0 0 37 4.50 Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 5.27 Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.27 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 2.22 Crick 1 1 1 1 2 2 29 2.82 Feliz, L, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 7.80 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka 5 10 5 5 1 3 98 1.92 Tomlin 2 2 1 1 0 0 31 3.86 Minter 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 9.00 Jackson 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.27 Webb, W, 4-0 2 0 0 0 2 1 38 2.35

HBP_Vazquez (Freeman), Feliz (Riley). WP_Crick.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_4:17. A_24,428 (41,149).

