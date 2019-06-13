Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 8, Pirates 7

June 13, 2019 1:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 5 0 3 2 1 0 .321
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .160
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Marte cf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .287
Bell 1b 5 2 2 1 1 1 .325
Cabrera rf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .328
Kang 3b-ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .146
Frazier 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .256
Diaz c 3 1 1 1 2 0 .281
Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Polanco ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
e-Reynolds ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .340
Totals 44 7 13 7 5 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 0 2 0 1 2 .283
Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 1 1 .268
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .309
Donaldson 3b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .236
Markakis rf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .275
Riley lf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .292
Albies 2b 5 0 2 1 1 0 .272
Flowers c 2 1 1 0 3 0 .248
1-Fried pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Soroka p 2 0 1 2 0 0 .083
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .354
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-McCann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Totals 43 8 15 8 7 8
Pittsburgh 020 211 001 00—7 13 1
Atlanta 312 000 001 01—8 15 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Keller in the 4th. b-grounded out for Soroka in the 5th. c-singled for Holmes in the 6th. d-lined out for Tomlin in the 7th. e-grounded out for Liriano in the 8th. f-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Kang (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 14. 2B_Newman (7), Swanson (11), Albies 2 (12), Flowers (4). 3B_Riley (1). HR_Marte (10), off Soroka; Bell (19), off Jackson; Riley (10), off Crick. RBIs_Newman 2 (17), Dickerson (5), Marte (32), Bell (61), Frazier (16), Diaz (17), Freeman (44), Markakis (35), Riley 3 (29), Albies (30), Soroka 2 (3). SB_Newman (3), Albies (5). CS_Acuna Jr. (3). SF_Dickerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson 2, Cabrera); Atlanta 6 (Swanson, Markakis, Soroka 2, Joyce, Culberson). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 13.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Swanson. LIDP_Donaldson. GIDP_Keller, Donaldson.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Bell), (Newman, Frazier, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Donaldson, Albies).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 3 10 6 6 2 2 71 15.43
Holmes 2 2 0 0 0 0 37 4.50
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 5.27
Liriano 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.27
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 2.22
Crick 1 1 1 1 2 2 29 2.82
Feliz, L, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 22 7.80
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka 5 10 5 5 1 3 98 1.92
Tomlin 2 2 1 1 0 0 31 3.86
Minter 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 9.00
Jackson 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.27
Webb, W, 4-0 2 0 0 0 2 1 38 2.35

HBP_Vazquez (Freeman), Feliz (Riley). WP_Crick.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_4:17. A_24,428 (41,149).

        Federal employees perceive more harassment, discrimination in recent years, MSPB says

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.