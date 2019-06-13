Braves 8, Pirates 7

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.321
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osuna 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.325
|Cabrera rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Kang 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.146
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.281
|Keller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Polanco ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|e-Reynolds ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Totals
|44
|7
|13
|7
|5
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Donaldson 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Markakis rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Riley lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Flowers c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.248
|1-Fried pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.083
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-McCann ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|43
|8
|15
|8
|7
|8
|Pittsburgh
|020
|211
|001
|00—7
|13
|1
|Atlanta
|312
|000
|001
|01—8
|15
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Keller in the 4th. b-grounded out for Soroka in the 5th. c-singled for Holmes in the 6th. d-lined out for Tomlin in the 7th. e-grounded out for Liriano in the 8th. f-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.
1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.
E_Kang (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 14. 2B_Newman (7), Swanson (11), Albies 2 (12), Flowers (4). 3B_Riley (1). HR_Marte (10), off Soroka; Bell (19), off Jackson; Riley (10), off Crick. RBIs_Newman 2 (17), Dickerson (5), Marte (32), Bell (61), Frazier (16), Diaz (17), Freeman (44), Markakis (35), Riley 3 (29), Albies (30), Soroka 2 (3). SB_Newman (3), Albies (5). CS_Acuna Jr. (3). SF_Dickerson.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Dickerson 2, Cabrera); Atlanta 6 (Swanson, Markakis, Soroka 2, Joyce, Culberson). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Swanson. LIDP_Donaldson. GIDP_Keller, Donaldson.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Bell), (Newman, Frazier, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Donaldson, Albies).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|2
|71
|15.43
|Holmes
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|4.50
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.27
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.27
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|2.22
|Crick
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|2.82
|Feliz, L, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|7.80
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|5
|10
|5
|5
|1
|3
|98
|1.92
|Tomlin
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|31
|3.86
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|9.00
|Jackson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.27
|Webb, W, 4-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|38
|2.35
HBP_Vazquez (Freeman), Feliz (Riley). WP_Crick.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_4:17. A_24,428 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.