Braves 9, Phillies 8

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.273
|Bruce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Kingery cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Rodriguez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pivetta p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|7
|5
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.313
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Markakis rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Riley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|McCann c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.367
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|012
|110
|210—8
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|001
|223—9
|14
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-flied out for Alvarez in the 8th. c-tripled for Blevins in the 8th.
E_Donaldson (9), Albies (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kingery (11), Riley (4), Acuna Jr. (10). 3B_Culberson (2). HR_Harper (12), off Fried; Kingery (8), off Fried; Hoskins (15), off Winkler; Donaldson (10), off Pivetta; Freeman (19), off Pivetta; McCann (6), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (49), Hernandez (30), Rodriguez (5), Kingery (19), Harper 2 (48), Donaldson (28), Albies (33), Riley (30), Culberson (13), Freeman 2 (48), McCann 3 (27). SB_Realmuto (3). CS_Riley (2). SF_Hernandez. S_Rodriguez, Winkler.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Kingery, Pivetta); Atlanta 4 (Donaldson 2, Swanson, Acuna Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Acuna Jr., McCann, Donaldson. FIDP_Harper.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Rodriguez); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Swanson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|116
|5.00
|Velasquez, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.08
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|4.32
|Ramos, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
|Neris, L, 1-3, BS, 1-15
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|2.76
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|98
|4.11
|Winkler
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|29
|4.98
|Tomlin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.00
|Blevins, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Velasquez 2-1, Ramos 1-1, Winkler 2-0. WP_Fried 2.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:30. A_41,975 (41,149).
