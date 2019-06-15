Braves 9, Phillies 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .285 Harper rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .249 Realmuto c 5 2 1 0 0 1 .276 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .273 Bruce lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .233 Kingery cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .330 Rodriguez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .256 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .261 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pivetta p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Totals 34 8 9 7 5 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .313 Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .235 Markakis rf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .273 Riley lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .295 McCann c 5 1 3 3 0 1 .286 Albies 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fried p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .208 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Culberson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .367 a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Totals 38 9 14 9 4 9

Philadelphia 012 110 210—8 9 0 Atlanta 010 001 223—9 14 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-flied out for Alvarez in the 8th. c-tripled for Blevins in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (9), Albies (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kingery (11), Riley (4), Acuna Jr. (10). 3B_Culberson (2). HR_Harper (12), off Fried; Kingery (8), off Fried; Hoskins (15), off Winkler; Donaldson (10), off Pivetta; Freeman (19), off Pivetta; McCann (6), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (49), Hernandez (30), Rodriguez (5), Kingery (19), Harper 2 (48), Donaldson (28), Albies (33), Riley (30), Culberson (13), Freeman 2 (48), McCann 3 (27). SB_Realmuto (3). CS_Riley (2). SF_Hernandez. S_Rodriguez, Winkler.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Kingery, Pivetta); Atlanta 4 (Donaldson 2, Swanson, Acuna Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Acuna Jr., McCann, Donaldson. FIDP_Harper.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Rodriguez); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Swanson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 6 2-3 8 4 4 2 6 116 5.00 Velasquez, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.08 Alvarez 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 4.32 Ramos, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.50 Neris, L, 1-3, BS, 1-15 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 24 2.76 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 4 2-3 7 5 5 2 4 98 4.11 Winkler 2 1-3 1 2 0 1 2 29 4.98 Tomlin 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 4.00 Blevins, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Velasquez 2-1, Ramos 1-1, Winkler 2-0. WP_Fried 2.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:30. A_41,975 (41,149).

