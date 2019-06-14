Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 9, Phillies 8

June 14, 2019 11:07 pm
 
1 min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .285
Harper rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .249
Realmuto c 5 2 1 0 0 1 .276
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 2 1 .273
Bruce lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .233
Kingery cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .330
Rodriguez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .261
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pivetta p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Totals 34 8 9 7 5 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .266
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .313
Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .235
Markakis rf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .273
Riley lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .295
McCann c 5 1 3 3 0 1 .286
Albies 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .279
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fried p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .208
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Culberson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .367
a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 38 9 14 9 4 9
Philadelphia 012 110 210—8 9 0
Atlanta 010 001 223—9 14 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-flied out for Alvarez in the 8th. c-tripled for Blevins in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (9), Albies (2). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Kingery (11), Riley (4), Acuna Jr. (10). 3B_Culberson (2). HR_Harper (12), off Fried; Kingery (8), off Fried; Hoskins (15), off Winkler; Donaldson (10), off Pivetta; Freeman (19), off Pivetta; McCann (6), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (49), Hernandez (30), Rodriguez (5), Kingery (19), Harper 2 (48), Donaldson (28), Albies (33), Riley (30), Culberson (13), Freeman 2 (48), McCann 3 (27). SB_Realmuto (3). CS_Riley (2). SF_Hernandez. S_Rodriguez, Winkler.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Kingery, Pivetta); Atlanta 4 (Donaldson 2, Swanson, Acuna Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Acuna Jr., McCann, Donaldson. FIDP_Harper.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Rodriguez); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Swanson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.08
Ramos, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.50
Neris, L, 1-3, BS, 1-15 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 24 2.76
Pivetta 6 2-3 8 4 4 2 6 116 5.00
Alvarez 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 4.32
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winkler 2 1-3 1 2 0 1 2 29 4.98
Fried 4 2-3 7 5 5 2 4 98 4.11
Tomlin 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 4.00
Blevins, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Velasquez 2-1, Ramos 1-1, Winkler 2-0. WP_Fried 2.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:30. A_41,975 (41,149).

