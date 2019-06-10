Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves’ Keuchel sharp in 1st minor league game, 7 scoreless

June 10, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel dominated in his first minor league game since signing with the Atlanta Braves, pitching one-hit ball for seven scoreless innings for Class A Rome on Monday night.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out nine against Charleston in the South Atlantic League.

The 31-year-old Keuchel might make his Atlanta debut after one more minor league start.

Keuchel signed a one-year deal last week that pays him $13 million. The two-time All-Star went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston.

Advertisement

Keuchel was scheduled to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett against Durham, but the game was postponed because of the weather. The Braves have not announced plans for Keuchel’s next start.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.