Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves pitcher Newcomb hit on back of head by liner, exits

June 15, 2019 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Sean Newcomb has left the game in a scary scene after being hit in the back of the head by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto.

Newcomb was checked by a trainer and walked off the field under his own power in Atlanta, escorted by two trainers Saturday.

The ball was clocked at 102 mph and caromed off Newcomb’s head and sailed into the netting behind the Phillies’ dugout on the third base side. Realmuto covered his mouth with both hands as he ran to first base on what went as a ground-rule double.

The play occurred in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Newcomb turned his head as the ball approached and knelt on the mound immediately after getting hit. Catcher Tyler Flowers had him stay down while a trainer and Braves manager Brian Snitker came out to tend to the left-hander.

Advertisement

Touki Toussaint took Newcomb’s spot.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.