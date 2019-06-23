Listen Live Sports

Braves send 2018 All-Star RHP Foltynewicz to minors

June 23, 2019 5:50 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have sent 2018 All-Star pitcher Mike Foltynewicz to the minor leagues following another ineffective start.

Foltynewicz (2-5, 6.37 ERA) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday after giving up eight runs in four innings to Washington less than 24 hours earlier.

After the Braves rallied for a 13-9 win on Saturday night, Foltynewicz said, “It’s just frustrating. I have a 7.00 ERA on a first-place team.”

By late Sunday morning, he was no longer part of the NL East-leading Braves’ roster.

Atlanta pitching coach Rick Kranitz said of the right-hander: “He’s an All-Star, and he has great stuff. He just needs to go down, clear his head and relax and start making pitches.”

The Braves filled the roster spot by recalling right-hander Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

