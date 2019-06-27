Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brazil fined for homophobic chants at Copa America opener

June 27, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — South America’s soccer body has fined Brazil $15,000 because of homophobic chants during Copa America’s opening match in Sao Paulo.

CONMEBOL informed the Brazilian soccer confederation on Thursday that it was being fined over the chants during Brazil’s 3-0 win against Bolivia.

Governing body FIFA has repeatedly fined the Brazilian soccer body for homophobic chants in local stadiums.

More of those chants were also heard on Thursday during Brazil’s quarterfinal match against Paraguay at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.

Advertisement

Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe heard the slurs several times during the earlier match at the Morumbi Stadium.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Homophobic chants were overlooked in South America until recently. They usually take place when the visiting goalkeeper runs to take a goal kick.

Also, Uruguay was fined in $10,000 for delaying its return to the pitch after the halftime break in a 2-2 draw with Japan.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.