Brazil-Jamaica Sums

Grenoble, France

Jamaica 0 0—0 Brazil 1 2—3

First half_1, Brazil, Cristiane, 15th minute.

Second half_2, Brazil, Cristiane, 50th; 3, Brazil, Cristiane, 64th.

Shots_Brazil 18, Jamaica 13.

Shots On Goal_Brazil 6, Jamaica 3.

Yellow Cards_Brazil, Formiga, 58th; Daiane, 82nd. Jamaica, Konya Plummer, 17th.

Offsides_Brazil 2, Jamaica 3.

Fouls Committed_Brazil 14, Jamaica 9.

Corner Kicks_Brazil 10, Jamaica 3.

Referee_Riem Hussein, Germany. Assistant Referees_Kylie Cockburn, Scotland; Elena Mihaela Tepusa, Romania; Bastian Dankert, Germany. 4th Official_Kateryna Monzul, Ukraine.

A_17,668.

Lineups

Brazil: Barbara; Kathellen (Daiane, 76th), Monica, Leticia Santos, Tamires; Andressa, Debinha, Formiga, Thaisa; Beatriz (Geyse, 65th), Cristiane (Ludmila, 65th).

Jamaica: Sydney Schneider; Den-Den Blackwood, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Konya Plummer, Allyson Swaby, Marlo Sweatman; Havana Solaun (Chinyelu Asher, 72nd), Chantelle Swaby; Trudi Carter (Tiffany Cameron, 79th), Cheyna Matthews (Jody Brown, 62nd), Khadija Shaw.

