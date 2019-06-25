Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brazilian defender Jean Lucas signs with Lyon

June 25, 2019 6:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time French champion Lyon has completed its first offseason signing by bringing in midfielder Jean Lucas.

The 21-year-old Brazilian joined from Flamengo. Details of the deal were not revealed but reports in French media said the transfer cost 8 million euros ($9.1 million).

Lucas is the first player to be signed by Lyon since the arrival of Brazilians Juninho and Sylvinho. Juninho, a former Lyon player, has been appointed sporting director while Sylvinho took over as coach as a replacement for Bruno Genesio.

Lyon finished last season in third place and qualified for the Champions League.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.