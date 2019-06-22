Listen Live Sports

Brazilian striker Thalles dies in motorcycle crash near Rio

June 22, 2019 12:07 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Vasco da Gama striker Thalles Lima de Conceicaão Penha is one of two people who died from a motorcycle crash outside Rio de Janeiro. Thalles was 24.

The club and Rio de Janeiro’s fire department said the incident happened early Saturday morning when Thalles’ motorcycle collided with another motorcycle. The bike ran over three more people, one of whom died.

Thalles scored 36 goals in 157 matches for Vasco.

He played last year for Japanese second-division team Albirex Niigata, for which he scored six goals.

Thalles was loaned by Vasco this year to Brazilian second-division team Ponte Preta, based outside Sao Paulo.

He played for Brazil Under-20s in 2014.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

