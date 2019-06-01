Brewers 12, Pirates 10

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|.261
|Yelich rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.309
|Braun lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Nottingham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Davies ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|Grandal c-1b
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Hiura 2b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Thames 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Perez ph-1b-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Arcia ss
|6
|3
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.264
|Woodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Totals
|53
|12
|14
|12
|8
|19
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss-lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Polanco rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.244
|Marte cf
|7
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.272
|Bell 1b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.333
|Cabrera lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Musgrove ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McRae p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|g-Stallings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Moran 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|.275
|Diaz c
|7
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.287
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Reynolds ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Osuna ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Tucker ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|53
|10
|18
|10
|6
|16
|Milwaukee
|221
|003
|002
|000
|2—12
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|004
|030
|030
|000
|0—10
|18
|0
a-walked for Kingham in the 3rd. b-homered for Davis in the 5th. c-walked for Guerra in the 7th. d-struck out for Hartlieb in the 8th. e-struck out for Hader in the 10th. f-struck out for Albers in the 12th. g-grounded out for McRae in the 13th.
LOB_Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Grandal (6), Perez 2 (6), Diaz (4), Tucker (6). 3B_Yelich (2), Frazier (2). HR_Arcia (7), off Kingham; Moustakas (16), off Kingham; Yelich (22), off Liriano; Hiura (5), off Vazquez; Arcia (8), off McRae; Osuna (1), off Guerra; Marte (7), off Hader. RBIs_Yelich 4 (49), Braun (31), Moustakas (37), Hiura 2 (9), Arcia 4 (25), Marte 3 (25), Cabrera (19), Diaz 4 (13), Osuna 2 (3). SB_Yelich 2 (12). S_McRae.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Cain, Grandal, Thames, Aguilar, Gamel); Pittsburgh 6 (Newman 2, Bell 2, Kingham, Tucker). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; Pittsburgh 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Braun, Hiura, Arcia. GIDP_Diaz 2.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Hiura, Grandal), (Hiura, Arcia, Grandal).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|4
|10
|6
|6
|2
|5
|92
|3.82
|Guerra
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|37
|2.90
|Jeffress, H, 5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|3.38
|Hader
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|34
|2.45
|Albers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.96
|Houser, W, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|3.26
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|74
|8.91
|Davis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.70
|Holmes, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|18
|5.40
|Liriano
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|1.33
|Hartlieb
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|41
|11.25
|Vazquez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|2.16
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.93
|McRae, L, 0-1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|61
|6.75
Woodruff pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Jeffress pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-1, Hader 2-2, Liriano 2-2. HBP_Woodruff (Frazier), Vazquez (Moustakas), Crick (Yelich). WP_McRae. PB_Pina (1).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_5:23. A_28,770 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.