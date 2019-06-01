Brewers 12, Pirates 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 6 2 2 0 1 3 .261 Yelich rf 5 2 2 4 1 1 .309 Braun lf 5 0 0 1 0 2 .264 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Nottingham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Davies ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moustakas 3b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .268 Pina c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .130 Grandal c-1b 7 0 2 0 0 2 .277 Hiura 2b 6 1 2 2 1 1 .300 Thames 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Perez ph-1b-3b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .264 Arcia ss 6 3 2 4 1 2 .264 Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .345 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Totals 53 12 14 12 8 19

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss-lf 6 1 1 0 1 0 .330 Polanco rf 6 1 1 0 1 3 .244 Marte cf 7 1 4 3 0 1 .272 Bell 1b 6 1 0 0 1 4 .333 Cabrera lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .331 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Musgrove ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McRae p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 g-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Moran 3b 5 2 2 0 2 3 .275 Diaz c 7 0 3 4 0 0 .287 Frazier 2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .257 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Reynolds ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .345 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Osuna ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Tucker ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .190 Totals 53 10 18 10 6 16

Milwaukee 221 003 002 000 2—12 14 0 Pittsburgh 004 030 030 000 0—10 18 0

a-walked for Kingham in the 3rd. b-homered for Davis in the 5th. c-walked for Guerra in the 7th. d-struck out for Hartlieb in the 8th. e-struck out for Hader in the 10th. f-struck out for Albers in the 12th. g-grounded out for McRae in the 13th.

LOB_Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Grandal (6), Perez 2 (6), Diaz (4), Tucker (6). 3B_Yelich (2), Frazier (2). HR_Arcia (7), off Kingham; Moustakas (16), off Kingham; Yelich (22), off Liriano; Hiura (5), off Vazquez; Arcia (8), off McRae; Osuna (1), off Guerra; Marte (7), off Hader. RBIs_Yelich 4 (49), Braun (31), Moustakas (37), Hiura 2 (9), Arcia 4 (25), Marte 3 (25), Cabrera (19), Diaz 4 (13), Osuna 2 (3). SB_Yelich 2 (12). S_McRae.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Cain, Grandal, Thames, Aguilar, Gamel); Pittsburgh 6 (Newman 2, Bell 2, Kingham, Tucker). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; Pittsburgh 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Braun, Hiura, Arcia. GIDP_Diaz 2.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Hiura, Grandal), (Hiura, Arcia, Grandal).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 4 10 6 6 2 5 92 3.82 Guerra 2 2 1 1 0 3 37 2.90 Jeffress, H, 5 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 3.38 Hader 2 2 1 1 0 5 34 2.45 Albers 2 0 0 0 2 0 22 3.96 Houser, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 2 2 30 3.26 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham 3 6 5 5 2 4 74 8.91 Davis 2 2 0 0 0 2 26 2.70 Holmes, H, 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 18 5.40 Liriano 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 1.33 Hartlieb 2 0 0 0 2 4 41 11.25 Vazquez 1 2 2 2 0 1 21 2.16 Crick 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.93 McRae, L, 0-1 3 3 2 2 1 5 61 6.75

Woodruff pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Jeffress pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-1, Hader 2-2, Liriano 2-2. HBP_Woodruff (Frazier), Vazquez (Moustakas), Crick (Yelich). WP_McRae. PB_Pina (1).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_5:23. A_28,770 (38,362).

