Brewers 3, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Newman ss 4 1 2 0 Grandal c 4 0 2 0 B.Rynld rf 3 0 0 0 Yelich rf 2 1 0 0 C.Hlmes p 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 3 0 2 1 Thames 1b 4 1 2 2 J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 C.Dckrs lf 3 0 1 0 Hiura 2b 2 0 1 0 El.Diaz c 3 0 0 0 Wodruff p 2 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 3 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 1 0 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Sladino ss 3 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 28 3 5 2

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 Milwaukee 200 100 00x—3

E_Lyles (2). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Newman (12), Moran (13), C.Dickerson (10), Grandal (11). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Thames (11). SB_Yelich (18). S_Woodruff (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Lyles L,5-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 1 C.Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee Woodruff W,10-2 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 6 Albers H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hader S,20-21 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Woodruff (B.Reynolds), by Lyles (Hiura). WP_Lyles 2.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:52. A_37,821 (41,900).

