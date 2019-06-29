Brewers 3, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|B.Rynld rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Hlmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dckrs lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|El.Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|Milwaukee
|200
|100
|00x—3
E_Lyles (2). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Newman (12), Moran (13), C.Dickerson (10), Grandal (11). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Thames (11). SB_Yelich (18). S_Woodruff (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Lyles L,5-4
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Feliz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C.Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff W,10-2
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Albers H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader S,20-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Woodruff (B.Reynolds), by Lyles (Hiura). WP_Lyles 2.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:52. A_37,821 (41,900).
